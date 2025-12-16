Jane Fonda Says Rob And Michele Reiner Looked ‘Happy’ Night Before Tragic Deaths | Hollywood News

Last Updated: December 16, 2025, 22:04 IST

Jane Fonda recalls seeing Rob and Michele Reiner “healthy and happy” just hours before their shocking deaths that have left Hollywood reeling.

Jane Fonda shared a tribute photo of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Jane Fonda has shared an emotional remembrance of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, recalling the last time she saw the couple shortly before their tragic deaths.

On Sunday, December 14, Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood, California home in what authorities have described as an apparent homicide. Their son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested on murder charges in connection with their deaths and is currently being held without bail at Los Angeles’ Twin Towers Jail.

Fonda, 87, took to Instagram on December 15 to post a photo of the late couple along with a heartfelt tribute reflecting on their friendship and final moments together.

“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,” she wrote.

‘Healthy and Happy’ on Their Final Night

In her post, Fonda revealed that she had seen Rob and Michele just days earlier and said nothing seemed amiss. The legendary actor and activist noted that the couple had been actively supporting her efforts to relaunch the Committee for the First Amendment, an organization dedicated to protecting freedom of expression from government censorship.

“I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy,” she said of Rob and Michele. “I am reeling with grief. Stunned.”

The filmmaker behind classics such as When Harry Met Sally… and The Princess Bride had long been known in Hollywood not only for his creative legacy but also for his political activism — something Fonda said deeply connected them as friends.

Party Altercation Before the Tragedy

New details surrounding the hours before the killings have also surfaced. According to PEOPLE, Rob and his son Nick allegedly got into a “very loud argument” on Saturday night while attending a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” one source told the outlet.

TMZ reported that Rob and Michele left the party following the alleged heated exchange. Less than 24 hours later, the couple was found dead inside their Brentwood residence. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, when the bodies were discovered.

Rob and Michele, who married in 1989, shared three children together — Jake, Nick and Romy. As tributes continue to pour in from across Hollywood, Fonda’s words have underscored the shock of the tragedy, with many struggling to reconcile the joyful image of the couple just hours before their deaths with the devastating reality that followed.

