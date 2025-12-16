বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:২২ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Saumya Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar: ‘Everyone’s Talking About Akshaye Khanna But…’ | Bollywood News কালিয়াকৈর বিজয় দিবসে শহীদদের প্রতি ৫ নং ওয়ার্ড ছাত্রদলের বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধা IPL Auction 2026: Most expensive player for each team across all 10 Teams IPL Auction 2026: KKR break the bank for Cameron Green and Matheesha Pathirana; CSK bet big on uncapped Prashant Veer, Kartik Sharma | Cricket News Jane Fonda Says Rob And Michele Reiner Looked ‘Happy’ Night Before Tragic Deaths | Hollywood News Rob Reiner, Wife Michele ‘Tried Everything’ To Help Son Nick Before Shocking Brentwood Murders | Hollywood News কর্ণফুলীতে দুরন্ত দুর্বারের বিজয় দিবস ও সংগঠনের প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উৎযাপন Tejasvi Singh Dahiya: Son of maths and economics teachers, trained in a jungle, and hits sixes for fun | Cricket News ধর্ম বা মুক্তিযুদ্ধের নামে দেশ বিভাজন করা যাবে না: নাহিদ Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Second Song Releasing On THIS Date, New Intense Poster Out | Tamil Cinema News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Jane Fonda Says Rob And Michele Reiner Looked ‘Happy’ Night Before Tragic Deaths | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: মঙ্গলবার, ১৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Jane Fonda Says Rob And Michele Reiner Looked ‘Happy’ Night Before Tragic Deaths | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Jane Fonda recalls seeing Rob and Michele Reiner “healthy and happy” just hours before their shocking deaths that have left Hollywood reeling.

font
Jane Fonda shared a tribute photo of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Jane Fonda shared a tribute photo of Rob and Michele Reiner.

Jane Fonda has shared an emotional remembrance of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, recalling the last time she saw the couple shortly before their tragic deaths.

On Sunday, December 14, Rob, 78, and Michele, 68, were found dead in their Brentwood, California home in what authorities have described as an apparent homicide. Their son, Nick Reiner, has since been arrested on murder charges in connection with their deaths and is currently being held without bail at Los Angeles’ Twin Towers Jail.

Fonda, 87, took to Instagram on December 15 to post a photo of the late couple along with a heartfelt tribute reflecting on their friendship and final moments together.

“Rob and Michele Reiner were wonderful, caring, smart, funny, generous people, always coming up with ideas for how to make the world better, kinder,” she wrote.

‘Healthy and Happy’ on Their Final Night

In her post, Fonda revealed that she had seen Rob and Michele just days earlier and said nothing seemed amiss. The legendary actor and activist noted that the couple had been actively supporting her efforts to relaunch the Committee for the First Amendment, an organization dedicated to protecting freedom of expression from government censorship.

“I saw them night before last looking healthy and happy,” she said of Rob and Michele. “I am reeling with grief. Stunned.”

The filmmaker behind classics such as When Harry Met Sally… and The Princess Bride had long been known in Hollywood not only for his creative legacy but also for his political activism — something Fonda said deeply connected them as friends.

Party Altercation Before the Tragedy

New details surrounding the hours before the killings have also surfaced. According to PEOPLE, Rob and his son Nick allegedly got into a “very loud argument” on Saturday night while attending a Christmas party hosted by Conan O’Brien.

“Nick was freaking everyone out, acting crazy, kept asking people if they were famous,” one source told the outlet.

TMZ reported that Rob and Michele left the party following the alleged heated exchange. Less than 24 hours later, the couple was found dead inside their Brentwood residence. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance at approximately 3:30 p.m. local time on Sunday, when the bodies were discovered.

Rob and Michele, who married in 1989, shared three children together — Jake, Nick and Romy. As tributes continue to pour in from across Hollywood, Fonda’s words have underscored the shock of the tragedy, with many struggling to reconcile the joyful image of the couple just hours before their deaths with the devastating reality that followed.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
Location :

Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published:

December 16, 2025, 22:04 IST

News movies hollywood Jane Fonda Says Rob And Michele Reiner Looked ‘Happy’ Night Before Tragic Deaths
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Saumya Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar: ‘Everyone’s Talking About Akshaye Khanna But…’ | Bollywood News

Saumya Tandon Praises Ranveer Singh In Dhurandhar: ‘Everyone’s Talking About Akshaye Khanna But…’ | Bollywood News

কালিয়াকৈর বিজয় দিবসে শহীদদের প্রতি ৫ নং ওয়ার্ড ছাত্রদলের বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধা

কালিয়াকৈর বিজয় দিবসে শহীদদের প্রতি ৫ নং ওয়ার্ড ছাত্রদলের বিনম্র শ্রদ্ধা

Rob Reiner, Wife Michele ‘Tried Everything’ To Help Son Nick Before Shocking Brentwood Murders | Hollywood News

Rob Reiner, Wife Michele ‘Tried Everything’ To Help Son Nick Before Shocking Brentwood Murders | Hollywood News

কর্ণফুলীতে দুরন্ত দুর্বারের বিজয় দিবস ও সংগঠনের প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উৎযাপন

কর্ণফুলীতে দুরন্ত দুর্বারের বিজয় দিবস ও সংগঠনের প্রতিষ্ঠা বার্ষিকী উৎযাপন

ধর্ম বা মুক্তিযুদ্ধের নামে দেশ বিভাজন করা যাবে না: নাহিদ

ধর্ম বা মুক্তিযুদ্ধের নামে দেশ বিভাজন করা যাবে না: নাহিদ

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Second Song Releasing On THIS Date, New Intense Poster Out | Tamil Cinema News

Thalapathy Vijay’s Jana Nayagan Second Song Releasing On THIS Date, New Intense Poster Out | Tamil Cinema News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST