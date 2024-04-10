Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Zendaya Opens Up On Relationship With Tom Holland

Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya after dating him for a while now. On Tuesday night, the actress attended the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s new production, Maidaan, in Mumbai. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Janhvi’s customised necklace which had her boyfriend’s nickname “Shikhu” on it.

Zendaya has offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend Tom Holland. In a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue, the “Challengers” star praised her “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star for how he handled things after the film was released in 2017.

After two years of announcing their separation, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially started the process of getting divorced. The news suggests that they’re handling it amicably, with Aishwaryaa expected to have primary custody of their sons. A source mentioned to HT that they’ve filed for divorce in Chennai. Since separating, they’ve been apart, focusing on healing.

Swara Bhasker is enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life— motherhood. She is cherishing each precious moment with her daughter, Raabiyaa. Through her regular updates on social media, she often gives fans a sneak peek into her journey as a mother. Recently, the actress joyously marked Raabiyaa’s first rice ceremony, known as Annaprashana, alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, scheduled to be released tomorrow, faces a legal hurdle as Mysore court has ordered to halt the release over a plagiarism claim by a scriptwriter from Karnataka. The principal district and Session court in Mysore has issued an order prohibiting the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan in response to a script writer Anil Kumar in Mysore, who has alleged that the filmmakers have plagiarised his story.

