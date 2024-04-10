বুধবার , ১০ এপ্রিল ২০২৪ | ২৭শে চৈত্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Zendaya Opens Up On Relationship With Tom Holland

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
এপ্রিল ১০, ২০২৪ ১০:৩৬ অপরাহ্ণ
janhvi zen 2024 04 331b593166d16afcfa3c67a8a38eef01


Last Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing Shikhar Pahariya's name necklace; Zendaya talks about Tom Holland

Janhvi Kapoor spotted wearing Shikhar Pahariya’s name necklace; Zendaya talks about Tom Holland

From Janhvi Kapoor wearing Shikhar Pahariya’s name’s necklace to Zendaya talking about her relationship with Tom Holland, check all updates

Janhvi Kapoor has finally confirmed her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya after dating him for a while now. On Tuesday night, the actress attended the screening of her father Boney Kapoor’s new production, Maidaan, in Mumbai. However, what grabbed everyone’s attention was Janhvi’s customised necklace which had her boyfriend’s nickname “Shikhu” on it.

For more info: Janhvi Kapoor CONFIRMS Dating Shikhar Pahariya, Wears His Name’s Necklace at Maidaan Screening | Watch

Zendaya has offered up some rare remarks about boyfriend Tom Holland. In a joint interview with Vogue and British Vogue, the “Challengers” star praised her “Spider-Man: Homecoming” co-star for how he handled things after the film was released in 2017.

For more info: Zendaya on Relationship With Tom Holland And Her Future Kids: ‘We Were Both Very Young But…’

After two years of announcing their separation, actor Dhanush and director Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth have officially started the process of getting divorced. The news suggests that they’re handling it amicably, with Aishwaryaa expected to have primary custody of their sons. A source mentioned to HT that they’ve filed for divorce in Chennai. Since separating, they’ve been apart, focusing on healing.

For more info: Dhanush-Aishwaryaa Divorce To See No Courtroom Fights: ‘Primary Custody Of Kids To Go To…’ | Deets

Swara Bhasker is enjoying the most beautiful phase of her life— motherhood. She is cherishing each precious moment with her daughter, Raabiyaa. Through her regular updates on social media, she often gives fans a sneak peek into her journey as a mother. Recently, the actress joyously marked Raabiyaa’s first rice ceremony, known as Annaprashana, alongside her husband, Fahad Ahmad.

For more info: Inside Swara Bhasker And Fahad Ahmad’s Daughter Raabiyaa’s Annaprashana Ceremony

Ajay Devgn-starrer Maidaan, scheduled to be released tomorrow, faces a legal hurdle as Mysore court has ordered to halt the release over a plagiarism claim by a scriptwriter from Karnataka. The principal district and Session court in Mysore has issued an order prohibiting the release of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan in response to a script writer Anil Kumar in Mysore, who has alleged that the filmmakers have plagiarised his story.

For more info: Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan Faces Plagiarism Allegations By Scriptwriter, Mysore Court Orders Stay | Deets

akriti 2023 11 698b540ff96aa0b9bb114a1ddcbe594e
Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18. A news writer with over a decade of experience, Akriti loves to keep a close watRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm CTG Mehedi Before Eid Day Photo Story 10 04 2024 5
চাঁদ রাতে মেহেদি হাতে | ছবি
বাংলাদেশ
1712767093 photo
‘I am your biggest cheerleader’: Dhanashree Verma showers love on Yuzvendra Chahal for playing 150th IPL match | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
janhvi zen 2024 04 331b593166d16afcfa3c67a8a38eef01
Janhvi Kapoor Confirms Dating Shikhar Pahariya; Zendaya Opens Up On Relationship With Tom Holland
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm Gaza Children Eid Story 10 04 2024 2
ঈদ আনন্দ হারিয়েছে তাদের কাছে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
wm Boris Johnson

‘ইউরোপের সঙ্গে বড় ধরনের যুদ্ধের পরিকল্পনা করেছে রাশিয়া’

 wifi

তথ্যচুরি আটকাতে Wi-Fi -এর অটোকানেক্ট অপশন বন্ধ রাখতে চান? কী ভাবে কাজটি করতে হবে জেনে নিন

 New Project 9 36

Longest Flight : আকাশে পাড়ি ১৫০০০ কিলোমিটারেরও বেশি পথ; বিশ্বের দীর্ঘতম বিমান যাত্রাপথ বিস্ময়কর

 সাংবাদিককে কুপিয়ে জখম: প্রধান অভিযুক্তসহ ছাত্রলীগের তিন নেতাকর্মী গ্রেফতার

সাংবাদিককে কুপিয়ে জখম: প্রধান অভিযুক্তসহ ছাত্রলীগের তিন নেতাকর্মী গ্রেফতার

 wm vajc dcos sdvsdy bdj okl

ফখরুলের সঙ্গে জাপানের রাষ্ট্রদূত ইওয়ামা’র বৈঠক

 wm Natore AL 20 February 2022

নাটোর জেলা আ.লীগের সভাপতি কুদ্দুস, সম্পাদক রমজান

 wm Child CTG

পুলিশি অভিযানের মধ্যে অপহৃত শিশুকে ফেলে গেল রাস্তায়

 IMG 20220901 WA0020

জবি নীলদলের নতুন কমিটির দায়িত্বগ্রহণ

 alhaj textile mills 1

দরপতনের শীর্ষে আল-হাজ্ব টেক্সটইল – Corporate Sangbad

 sagorvai.15july

[১] কানাডায় নজর কাড়ছে বাংলাদেশি ক্রিকেট, দরকার পৃষ্ঠপোষকতা