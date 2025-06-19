Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১৯ জুন ২০২৫ | ৫ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১৯, ২০২৫ ১:৫২ অপরাহ্ণ
Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch | Bollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were seen holding each other close in London. Khushi Kapoor also accompanied them.

Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were clicked in London.

Janhvi Kapoor and her boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya were clicked in London.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t stop expressing their love for each other, even while taking a stroll in London. The duo, who are currently enjoying some time out in the UK, was snapped by a passer-by. One could also spot Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor walking alongside them.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for a while now. The duo were clicked enjoying a leisurely stroll in London, with their hands clutched tightly. The Devara actor wore a black tube top with comfy jogger pants for her outing. Khushi was dressed in an all-white top and pants look. Shikhar rocked a casual outfit. Take a look:

Though Janhvi prefers not talking about Shikhar, she does shout from the rooftops about her love for him by wearing necklaces with her boyfriend’s name. Time and again, she posts the cutest comments on his photos and vice-versa.

For the unversed, Janhvi and Shikhar go back a long way. The duo had previously dated during their teenage years, only to part ways and get back again. Last year, she spoke to Hauterrfly about reuniting with her former boyfriend. Though she didn’t name Shikhar anywhere, her words with enough for fans to guess who was being addressed. “In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme,” she said.

She also shared that she got her heart broken only by Shikhar, but to have him fix it back eventually. “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good,” she stated.

Janhvi Kapoor was in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya for years before debuting in Bollywood. She later dated Ishaan Khatter, her first co-star, while filming Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. After breaking up with Ishaan, she reconciled with Shikhar.

authorimg

Anindita.Mukherjee

Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba…Read More

Anindita Mukherjee works as a Senior Sub-Editor in the Entertainment team at News18 Showsha. She introduces herself as someone who is truly, deeply and passionately in love with SRK, films, shows and glitz – ba… Read More

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

এই ৫ খাবারেই পচবে লিভার! বারোটা বাজবে শরীরের! ভুলেও মুখে তুলবেন না এগুলি
এই ৫ খাবারেই পচবে লিভার! বারোটা বাজবে শরীরের! ভুলেও মুখে তুলবেন না এগুলি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch | Bollywood News
Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch | Bollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
সাবেক প্রতিমন্ত্রী শামসুল আলম গ্রেপ্তার
সাবেক প্রতিমন্ত্রী শামসুল আলম গ্রেপ্তার
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Today Panjika Bengali, Aaj Ka Panchang, 19 June 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: পঞ্জিকা ১৯ জুন, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আজকের দিনের নক্ষত্রযোগ, শুভ মুহূর্ত, রাহুকাল এবং দিনের অন্যান্য লগ্ন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
Today Panjika Bengali, Aaj Ka Panchang, 19 June 2025 By Chirag Daruwalla: পঞ্জিকা ১৯ জুন, ২০২৫: দেখে নিন আজকের দিনের নক্ষত্রযোগ, শুভ মুহূর্ত, রাহুকাল এবং দিনের অন্যান্য লগ্ন নিয়ে কী জানাচ্ছেন জ্যোতিষী চিরাগ দারুওয়ালা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
তেল কম দেওয়ায় দুই পেট্রল পাম্পকে জরিমানা

তেল কম দেওয়ায় দুই পেট্রল পাম্পকে জরিমানা

 how much money you can earn from podcast, পডকাস্ট থেকে কত টাকা আয় করা যায়

how much money you can earn from podcast, পডকাস্ট থেকে কত টাকা আয় করা যায়

 ময়মনসিংহে দ্বিতীয় স্ত্রীকে খুন করে যাবজ্জীবন, প্রথম স্ত্রীকে হত্যায় ফাঁসি

ময়মনসিংহে দ্বিতীয় স্ত্রীকে খুন করে যাবজ্জীবন, প্রথম স্ত্রীকে হত্যায় ফাঁসি

 উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা চায় ইউজিসি

উপাচার্য নিয়োগে নীতিমালা চায় ইউজিসি

 Here’s How Insomnia is Connected to Brain Bleed: Study

Here’s How Insomnia is Connected to Brain Bleed: Study

 চট্টগ্রামে পুলিশ সদস্যসহ ২ মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১৬১

চট্টগ্রামে পুলিশ সদস্যসহ ২ মৃত্যু, আক্রান্ত ১৬১

 এই বাংলায় রয়েছে আড়াইশো বছরের বেশি প্রাচীন রাম মন্দির, ভগবান রামের অন্য সজ্জা এখানে!

এই বাংলায় রয়েছে আড়াইশো বছরের বেশি প্রাচীন রাম মন্দির, ভগবান রামের অন্য সজ্জা এখানে!

 Cezzane Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation; Adipurush Makers Apologise To Kathmandu Mayor

Cezzane Khan Denies Domestic Violence Accusation; Adipurush Makers Apologise To Kathmandu Mayor

 ‘Tumhein aata hi nahi hai’: Ex-Pakistan batsman flays team after defeat against Bangladesh | Cricket News

‘Tumhein aata hi nahi hai’: Ex-Pakistan batsman flays team after defeat against Bangladesh | Cricket News

 কয়রায় নাগরিক পার্টির ইফতারের না‌মে বৈষম্যবিরোধী নেতার ‘চাঁদাবাজি’

কয়রায় নাগরিক পার্টির ইফতারের না‌মে বৈষম্যবিরোধী নেতার ‘চাঁদাবাজি’
Advertise here