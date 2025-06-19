Janhvi Kapoor Holds BF Shikhar Pahariya Close As She Strolls London Streets | Watch | Bollywood News

Last Updated: June 19, 2025, 13:22 IST

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya were seen holding each other close in London. Khushi Kapoor also accompanied them.

Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya couldn’t stop expressing their love for each other, even while taking a stroll in London. The duo, who are currently enjoying some time out in the UK, was snapped by a passer-by. One could also spot Janhvi’s sister Khushi Kapoor walking alongside them.

Janhvi and Shikhar have been dating for a while now. The duo were clicked enjoying a leisurely stroll in London, with their hands clutched tightly. The Devara actor wore a black tube top with comfy jogger pants for her outing. Khushi was dressed in an all-white top and pants look. Shikhar rocked a casual outfit. Take a look:

Though Janhvi prefers not talking about Shikhar, she does shout from the rooftops about her love for him by wearing necklaces with her boyfriend’s name. Time and again, she posts the cutest comments on his photos and vice-versa.

For the unversed, Janhvi and Shikhar go back a long way. The duo had previously dated during their teenage years, only to part ways and get back again. Last year, she spoke to Hauterrfly about reuniting with her former boyfriend. Though she didn’t name Shikhar anywhere, her words with enough for fans to guess who was being addressed. “In the couple of years of my periods, every month I would break up with this person. The first two or three months, he would be in shock, but after that, he would be like, ‘Yes, okay,’ and after two days, I would go back to him crying and saying sorry. I wouldn’t understand why my brain was working like this. It was very extreme,” she said.

She also shared that she got her heart broken only by Shikhar, but to have him fix it back eventually. “I have genuinely experienced heartbreak only one time in life but the same person came back and put my heart together. So, it was all good,” she stated.

Janhvi Kapoor was in a relationship with Shikhar Pahariya for years before debuting in Bollywood. She later dated Ishaan Khatter, her first co-star, while filming Shashank Khaitan’s 2018 romantic drama Dhadak. After breaking up with Ishaan, she reconciled with Shikhar.

