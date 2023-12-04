সোমবার , ৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৯শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Janhvi Kapoor Shakes A Leg To Zingaat At An Event, Video Goes Viral; Watch

ডিসেম্বর ৪, ২০২৩ ৬:৩৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 37 2023 12 d7fa883831c5994436edb754d4c14b7c


Janhvi Kapoor dances to Zingaat.

Janhvi Kapoor dances to Zingaat.

Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her big South film debut with Devara.

Zingaat, from Janhvi Kapoor’s debut film Dhadak, remains an immensely popular song. Wherever Janhvi goes, she is often asked to perform the now-famous dance moves from the song. At a recent jewellery brand event, the song played, and fans, as well as photographers, requested her to showcase the famous moves. Janhvi happily complied, delighting her fans, who couldn’t get enough and requested an encore! However, she smiled and politely declined. The video is now going viral on the internet. Check it out here:

Janhvi looked beautiful in a yellow, floral-print sari. She accessorised the look with a choker and dainty, drop earrings and bangles. He kept her hair open in loose, cascading curls.

On Saturday, Janhvi shared photos of herself on Instagram, in a pinstriped powersuit, presenting her followers with a classic boss babe style idea. This outfit is an ideal choice for weekend gatherings, outings with friends, or even professional meetings. She captioned the carousel, “CEO of overthinking”.

Meanwhile on the work front, Janhvi Kapoor will soon be making her big South film debut with Devara. Her involvement in the film was confirmed on her birthday this year, and she expressed her excitement on social media, saying, “It is finally happening. Can’t wait to team up with my favourite Jr NTR,” accompanied by a red heart emoji in the caption. Jr NTR responded to her post with, “Welcome on board, Janhvi. Wishing you a very happy birthday … Have a fantastic one.”

Apart from this, the actress will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao. The film will be releasing on April 19, 2024. Earlier in an interview with Mid-Day, Janhvi had revealed that she underwent a gruelling six months of intensive training in order to adapt to the mannerisms of a cricketer.

Source link

