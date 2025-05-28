Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৯ মে ২০২৫ | ১৫ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২৯, ২০২৫ ৪:৩০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview


Advertise here

Last Updated:

The actors were promoting their film when netizens noticed that Janhvi and Vishal appeared to be whispering and chatting among themselves while Ishaan was responding to a question.

Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are being called “rude” for whispering during Ishaan’s interview. [Courtesy: X]

Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are being called “rude” for whispering during Ishaan’s interview. [Courtesy: X]

Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are facing criticism online after a recent interview clip went viral, showing them allegedly disrespecting Ishaan Khatter. The actors were promoting their film when netizens noticed that Janhvi and Vishal appeared to be whispering and chatting among themselves while Ishaan was responding to a question.

A now-viral tweet with the video clip reads, “Honestly when someone is giving an interview, the other person should have the courtesy to not keep whispering, it’s a bit disrespectful to the person speaking.” Several users echoed similar sentiments, slamming their behaviour as “rude” and “disrespectful.”

“Want to school them like a teacher seriously. 5 minute bad mein krlena baatein bhai. Jindgi bhar ka nhi h interview,” one user commented. Another said, “This is hella disrespectful. Ishaan run.”

This is the second time in recent weeks that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s dynamic has sparked speculation. At the Cannes 2025 screening of Homebound, another viral clip showed Ishaan offering his hand to help Janhvi, only for her to seemingly ignore him. The interaction led to widespread speculation about a possible rift between the former co-stars and rumoured exes.

A Reddit user wrote, “At the Cannes main red carpet, Ishaan sweetly offered his hand to help her, but she completely ignored him. And now again at the Homebound screening, same vibe. He looked like he was trying, but she seemed super cold.”

Janhvi and Ishaan were first linked during the filming of Dhadak (2018), which marked their Bollywood debut. They reportedly dated for over a year before calling it quits. While Ishaan was later linked with Ananya Panday—another relationship that reportedly ended in 2022—he is now rumoured to be dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Janhvi, on the other hand, seems to have rekindled her romance with Shikhar Pahariya, who was also spotted with her at Cannes.

    First Published:
News movies » bollywood Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview
Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Nadia News: গঙ্গায় ভেসে বেড়ানো ওটা কী! এলাকাবাসীদের মধ্যে ভয়, আতঙ্ক crocodiles seen floating in the ganges
Nadia News: গঙ্গায় ভেসে বেড়ানো ওটা কী! এলাকাবাসীদের মধ্যে ভয়, আতঙ্ক crocodiles seen floating in the ganges
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
West Bengal news সীমান্ত পেরিয়ে রাজ্যে এলেন তিন মহিলা! বাংলাদেশি তো নয়, কোন দেশের নাগরিক জানলে চমকে উঠবেন
West Bengal news সীমান্ত পেরিয়ে রাজ্যে এলেন তিন মহিলা! বাংলাদেশি তো নয়, কোন দেশের নাগরিক জানলে চমকে উঠবেন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Indian Railways চিনের ঘাড়ের কাছে নিঃশ্বাস ফেলবে ভারত, সহজেই যাওয়া যাবে নেপাল! নজরে এই রেলপথ Indian Railways train route in Sikkim may help Indians to reach Nepal Govt of India orders to start work quickly
Indian Railways চিনের ঘাড়ের কাছে নিঃশ্বাস ফেলবে ভারত, সহজেই যাওয়া যাবে নেপাল! নজরে এই রেলপথ Indian Railways train route in Sikkim may help Indians to reach Nepal Govt of India orders to start work quickly
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আওয়ামী লীগকে বিদায় করতে হবে: ড. কামাল

আওয়ামী লীগকে বিদায় করতে হবে: ড. কামাল

 Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan On How Her Parents’ Divorce Changed Their Lives: ‘I Was 4 When We Moved Out…’

Aamir Khan’s Daughter Ira Khan On How Her Parents’ Divorce Changed Their Lives: ‘I Was 4 When We Moved Out…’

 ৯টি মৎস্যজাত দ্রব্য ও এর প্যাকেজিং উদ্ভাবন রাশি শিক্ষকদের

৯টি মৎস্যজাত দ্রব্য ও এর প্যাকেজিং উদ্ভাবন রাশি শিক্ষকদের

 SHOCKING! Selena Gomez Quits TikTok After Eyebrow Drama With Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

SHOCKING! Selena Gomez Quits TikTok After Eyebrow Drama With Kylie Jenner and Hailey Bieber

 মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে হত্যা চেষ্টার মামলায় মেয়র মকছুদ কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

মুক্তিযোদ্ধাকে হত্যা চেষ্টার মামলায় মেয়র মকছুদ কারাগারে – Corporate Sangbad

 যশোরে ধর্ষণের শিকার কিশোরীর সন্তান প্রসব

যশোরে ধর্ষণের শিকার কিশোরীর সন্তান প্রসব

 Healthy Lifestyle: যৌন ক্ষমতা বাড়াতে চান? খুব সাধারণ এই ৫টা খাবার করবে কামাল

Healthy Lifestyle: যৌন ক্ষমতা বাড়াতে চান? খুব সাধারণ এই ৫টা খাবার করবে কামাল

 শাবিপ্রবি’র প্রধান ফটক থেকে অবরোধ তুলেছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

শাবিপ্রবি’র প্রধান ফটক থেকে অবরোধ তুলেছেন শিক্ষার্থীরা

 Money Heist Makers Share Why ‘The Professor’ Spin-off is Uncertain

Money Heist Makers Share Why ‘The Professor’ Spin-off is Uncertain

 [১] সৌদিআরবে বাংলাদেশীর মরদেহ হিমঘরে

[১] সৌদিআরবে বাংলাদেশীর মরদেহ হিমঘরে
Advertise here