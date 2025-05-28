Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa Slammed For ‘Rude’ Behaviour Toward Ishaan Khatter In Interview

Last Updated: May 29, 2025, 04:00 IST

The actors were promoting their film when netizens noticed that Janhvi and Vishal appeared to be whispering and chatting among themselves while Ishaan was responding to a question.

Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are being called “rude” for whispering during Ishaan’s interview. [Courtesy: X]

Janhvi Kapoor and Vishal Jethwa are facing criticism online after a recent interview clip went viral, showing them allegedly disrespecting Ishaan Khatter. The actors were promoting their film when netizens noticed that Janhvi and Vishal appeared to be whispering and chatting among themselves while Ishaan was responding to a question.

A now-viral tweet with the video clip reads, “Honestly when someone is giving an interview, the other person should have the courtesy to not keep whispering, it’s a bit disrespectful to the person speaking.” Several users echoed similar sentiments, slamming their behaviour as “rude” and “disrespectful.”

“Want to school them like a teacher seriously. 5 minute bad mein krlena baatein bhai. Jindgi bhar ka nhi h interview,” one user commented. Another said, “This is hella disrespectful. Ishaan run.”

Honestly when someone is giving an interview, the other person should have the courtesy to not keep whispering , it’s a bit disrespectful to the person speaking pic.twitter.com/nLHQRltmn1— ash 🧘‍♀️ (@ashilikeit) May 28, 2025

This is the second time in recent weeks that Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter’s dynamic has sparked speculation. At the Cannes 2025 screening of Homebound, another viral clip showed Ishaan offering his hand to help Janhvi, only for her to seemingly ignore him. The interaction led to widespread speculation about a possible rift between the former co-stars and rumoured exes.

A Reddit user wrote, “At the Cannes main red carpet, Ishaan sweetly offered his hand to help her, but she completely ignored him. And now again at the Homebound screening, same vibe. He looked like he was trying, but she seemed super cold.”

Janhvi and Ishaan were first linked during the filming of Dhadak (2018), which marked their Bollywood debut. They reportedly dated for over a year before calling it quits. While Ishaan was later linked with Ananya Panday—another relationship that reportedly ended in 2022—he is now rumoured to be dating Malaysian model Chandni Bainz. Janhvi, on the other hand, seems to have rekindled her romance with Shikhar Pahariya, who was also spotted with her at Cannes.

