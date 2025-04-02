Jasmin Walia Goes Bold In A Mini Lace Dress; Hardik Pandya Fans Go Wild, Say ‘Bhabhi On Fire’

Last Updated: April 03, 2025, 00:45 IST

Jasmin Walia flaunts her curves in a sultry lace slip dress; Hardik Pandya fans flood the comments with fiery reactions.

Jasmin Walia and Hardik Pandya

British singer and TV personality Jasmin Walia has set Instagram ablaze with a series of sizzling pictures in a white satin mini lace slip dress. The Bom Diggy singer oozed glamour as she struck dreamy poses against the wall.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Jasmin simply captioned them, “Dreamy.” But what caught everyone’s attention was the flood of comments from Hardik Pandya fans.

One fan commented, “Hardik Pandya is very lucky.” Another playfully wrote, “Bhabhi is on fire.” A third quipped, “Cameraman HARDIK BHAI.” Someone else added, “Thanks for coming into his life.”

Is Jasmin Walia Hardik Pandya’s New Love Interest?

Speculation about Jasmin’s connection with Hardik Pandya has been rife ever since she was spotted entering the Mumbai Indians’ team bus after their victory against KKR at Wankhede Stadium. The exclusive access to the players’ zone raised eyebrows, especially as Jasmin was seen passionately cheering for Hardik from the stands.

While neither Jasmin nor Hardik has commented on the dating rumours, their frequent public appearances have only intensified curiosity among fans.

Who Is Jasmin Walia?

Jasmin Walia rose to fame with her stint on The Only Way Is Essex before making a mark in the music industry. Her biggest breakthrough came with Bom Diggy, the chart-topping hit with Zack Knight that became an anthem in Bollywood’s Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety (2018). She has also released hit singles like Dum Dee Dee Dum and Temple.

Previously, Jasmin was in a relationship with Desi Rascals 2 co-star Ross Worswick, but her growing proximity to Hardik Pandya has put her in the spotlight once again.

Hardik Pandya’s Divorce From Natasa Stankovic

Last year, Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation after four years of marriage. In a joint statement, they revealed they had “mutually parted ways” but assured fans that their son, Agastya, remained their top priority.

As speculation around Hardik and Jasmin continues, fans are eagerly waiting for an official confirmation.