Jawan Advance Booking Finally Opens In India, Shah Rukh Khan Says ‘Bahut Bekaraar Hain Sab…’

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is one of the most awaited movies and while everyone is eagerly waiting for the film, its advance bookings have now been opened across India. On Friday, SRK’s Red Chillies Entertainment took to its official social media handles and dropped a video announcing the same. “Bahut bekaraar hai sab Jawan se milne ke liye (Everyone is too excited to meet Jawan),” King Khan said in the video which also shared several glimpses from the trailer.

Fans were quick to express their excitement in the comments section. “I have just booked my tickets,” one of the fans wrote. “Love you Shah and can’t wait to meet our Jawan,” another user shared. “World Superstar Shahrukh Khan’s Jawan Will Historical Blockbuster In The World,” a third comment read.

Jawan advance bookings were already open in selected multiplexes in Mumbai. While tickets start at Rs 250 for the morning show, the night shows for the 2D IMAX go as high as Rs 1,850 (sans taxes).

Meanwhile, Jawan has also been ruling as far as overseas advance bookings are concerned. As reported by Business Today, the overseas advance booking collections for Jawan stand at $200,000 (till August 28), which is a little over Rs 1,65 crore. It should be noted that advance bookings for the SKR starrer were opened at 450 locations. The advance bookings have also commenced in countries like Germany, the United Arab Emirates and Australia.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie. The film is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.