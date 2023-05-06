শনিবার , ৬ মে ২০২৩ | ২৩শে বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Jawan Director Atlee ‘Sticking’ To June 2 Release ; Naga Chaitanya Confirms Divorce With Samantha Ruth Prabhu

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ৬, ২০২৩ ৪:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
news wrap may 5


Shah Rukh Khan Jawan will release on the earlier announced date only, Naga Chaitanya revealed that he is formally divorced from Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is collaborating with South mega director Atlee for Jawan and if the current buzz surrounding the film is anything to by, SRK fans are in for a big cinematic treat. However, there have been multiple reports doing the rounds that the release date of the film is likely to be pushed. Jawan also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi. However, a source close to production house has exclusively told us that the team of Jawan is currently “sticking” to its original release date which is June 2.

For More: Jawan: Atlee ‘Sticking’ To June 2 Release, Trailer Ready; SRK to Make BIG Announcement at IPL Final | Exclusive

Telugu actor Naga Chaitanya opened up about his divorce from Samantha Ruth Prabhu and the impact of his dating rumours on his equation with ex-wife Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The Custody actor was married to the Kushi star for almost four years before they announced their separation in 2021. While Chaitanya and Samantha have been tight-lipped about the reason behind their split, the actor confirmed that the divorce came through last year and they’ve been legally single for a year now.

For More: Naga Chaitanya Reacts for 1st Time to Divorce from Samantha, Says ‘Involving Third Party Is Worse’

The Kerala Story received a positive response in advanced booking despite several controversies around the film. Over 32,000 tickets were purchased at multiplex chains like PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis, reported Live Mint. Based on the advanced ticket sales, the film’s opening appears to be on track to surpass Rs 5 crores nett, with the potential to exceed that amount. The movie has ranked fifth among Hindi films in 2023 in terms of advance ticket sales, trailing behind Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, and Bholaa.

For More: The Kerala Story Sells Over 32,000 Tickets Before Release

Filmmaker Sudhir Mishra defended Karan Johar after Vivek Agnihotri called him the ‘leader’ of Bollywood. The directors, who have starkly different filmmaking styles, sat down to talk about Bollywood on a podcast. They spoke about their contemporaries when Karan Johar’s name popped up. Discussing the filmmaker, Vivek accused KJo of being the ‘leader’ of the industry.

For More: Vivek Agnihotri Claims Karan Johar Is ‘Leader of Bollywood’; Sudhir Mishra Says ‘No, He Is…’

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is one of the top actresses in the South Indian film industry. The actress gained nationwide recognition after her stellar performance in Oo Antava Oo Oo Antava song from Pushpa: The Rise. The actress celebrated her 36th birthday on April 28, Friday and wishes from her fans and celebrities poured in on the day. Now after a week, Samantha Ruth Prabhu finally shared a photo dump that captured her midnight birthday celebration with the crew of Citadel that had planned a surprise for her.

For More: Samantha Ruth Prabhu FINALLY Shares Photo Dump Of Her Midnight Birthday Celebration, Check It Out

Read all the Latest Movies News and Entertainment News here

yatamanyu narain
Yatamanyu Narain

Yatamanyu is a multi-disciplinary Journalist & Photographer who dabbles in Films, Poetry, Music, Politics, Pop-Culture and everything in between. Read More



Source link

