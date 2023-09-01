Jawan Fever Grips Dubai! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Takes Over Burj Khalifa; Watch

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is marching closer to its release date. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped the trailer on Thursday, August 31 and ever since it has become the talk of the town. It promises that the Atlee directorial will be a one-of-a-kind massy, action film comprising all the elements of thrill, suspense, masala and romance.

Hours after the Jawan trailer was released, it has now also been shown at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier jetted off to the country, unveiled the same. Watch it here:

A large number of King Khan fans gathered outside the iconic building to witness this special moment.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ account and announced that the Jawan trailer will overtake Burj Khalifa. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!” he had written.

This is not the first time that the trailer of a Shah Rukh Khan movie has been played at the Burj Khalifa. Earlier this year, Pathaan’s trailer also featured at the popular building.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.