শুক্রবার , ১ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৭ই ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Jawan Fever Grips Dubai! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Takes Over Burj Khalifa; Watch

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ৩:১১ পূর্বাহ্ণ
jawan 5


Last Updated: August 31, 2023, 23:15 IST

Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan will hit theatres on Sept 7.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan will hit theatres on Sept 7.

Shah Rukh Khan fans gathered in large numbers to witness Jawan trailer being played at the Burj Khalifa.

Shah Rukh Khan’s highly anticipated action entertainer Jawan is marching closer to its release date. Ahead of the same, the makers dropped the trailer on Thursday, August 31 and ever since it has become the talk of the town. It promises that the Atlee directorial will be a one-of-a-kind massy, action film comprising all the elements of thrill, suspense, masala and romance.

Hours after the Jawan trailer was released, it has now also been shown at the world’s tallest building i.e. Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Shah Rukh Khan, who earlier jetted off to the country, unveiled the same. Watch it here:

A large number of King Khan fans gathered outside the iconic building to witness this special moment.

Earlier this week, Shah Rukh Khan took to his ‘X’ account and announced that the Jawan trailer will overtake Burj Khalifa. “Jawan ka jashn main aapke saath na manau yeh ho nahin sakta. Aa raha hoon main Burj Khalifa on 31st August at 9 pm and celebrate JAWAN with me. And since love is the most beautiful feeling in the world, toh pyaar ke rang mein rang jao and lets wear red…what say? READYYYY!” he had written.

This is not the first time that the trailer of a Shah Rukh Khan movie has been played at the Burj Khalifa. Earlier this year, Pathaan’s trailer also featured at the popular building.

Jawan is written and directed by Atlee. Besides Shah Rukh Khan, it also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanya Malhotra and Riddhi Dogra in key roles. Deepika Padukone will also be making a special appearance in the movie.

Jawan is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation directed by Atlee, produced by Gauri Khan, and co-produced by Gaurav Verma. The film will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7th, 2023, in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

Aditi Giri

Aditi Giri, Senior Sub-Editor at News18. She is a Bollywood and Biryani enthusiast. She loves talking to your favourite BTown celebrities, and brings Read More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Hefajot Islam
‘বাদ পড়াদের’ ফিরিয়ে এনে হেফাজতের কমিটি, ফিরছেন মামুনুলও
বাংলাদেশ
photo
PSG, Dortmund, Milan, Newcastle in tough Champions League group | Football News
খেলাধুলা
Skin care
Skin Care: ৪০-এর পরেও ত্বক থাকবে টানটান! ম্যাজিকের মতো জেল্লা আসবে নিমেষে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
jawan 5
Jawan Fever Grips Dubai! Trailer of Shah Rukh Khan Starrer Takes Over Burj Khalifa; Watch
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
world health day

World Environmental Health Day 2021: Theme, History and Significance

 untitled design 15 2

ED Lacks Power to Seek Custodial Interrogation in Money Laundering Case: TN Minister to SC

 1657554891 photo

India vs England: Virat Kohli sustains groin strain, likely to miss 1st ODI | Cricket News

 weight loss drinks

Not Able to Lose Weight? Include These 5 Lifestyle and Diet Changes

 1 133

[১] বাংলাদেশিদের জন্য সিকিউরিটি গার্ডের চাকরির সুযোগ দিবে মালয়েশিয়া

 iphone

সাধ্যের মধ্যেই সাধ পূরণের সুযোগ! অবিশ্বাস্য কম দামে পাওয়া যাচ্ছে iPhone 13

 1633270459 photo

Ligue 1: Lacklustre PSG slump to first loss at Rennes | Football News

 wm Berobi VC

বেরোবিতে ফের টাঙানো হলো হাজিরা খাতা, কলিমউল্লাহ ‘মেয়াদোত্তীর্ণ’

 IMG 20230711 WA0003

দুর্যোগ ব্যবস্থাপনা বিষয়ের উপর দক্ষতা উন্নয়ন প্রশিক্ষণ ও উদ্ধার সামগ্রী বিতরন

 wm putin5hj 750x563 1

পরমাণু অস্ত্র নিয়ন্ত্রণ চুক্তি স্থগিত ঘোষণা পুতিনের