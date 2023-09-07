বৃহস্পতিবার , ৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ২৩শে ভাদ্র, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Jawan: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif And Hrithik Roshan Attend Special Screening In Mumbai

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ৭, ২০২৩ ৩:৩৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
fotojet 31


Celebs at Jawan's special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Pic: Yogen Shah)

Celebs at Jawan’s special screening in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Pic: Yogen Shah)

A special screening of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan was held in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shah Rukh Khan and Nayanthara starrer Jawan is all set to release tomorrow, i.e September 7. The action thriller has already created a lot of buzz ahead of its release. Well, looks like the makers are raising the excitement bar as they have organsied a special screening for the celebrities. Shah Rukh Khan was spotted arriving for the screening.

The video of SRK rolling into YRF studios in his swanky car for the screening has gone viral. Interestingly, Katrina Kaif was also captured coming in.

Hrithik Roshan also attended the special screening.

That apart, Sanya Malhotra, who plays an integral part of Jawan’s girl squad, was also seen rolling into YRF, all smiles, sporting a pinstriped black dress.

Jawan is eyeing an extraordinary advance booking which is touted to be more than 50 Cr nett mark and it remains to be seen if it breaks the record of Pathaan. Generally, the advance bookings are above Pathaan but the national chains are lacking due to programming issues like holdovers digging in and demanding shows which are still not complete at the moment.

Reportedly, King Khan will play the role of a fighter (father) and also the role of a jailer (son) in the film. Not just this, but he will also be sporting six different looks in the Atlee directorial.

shreyanka mazumdar
Shreyanka Mazumdar

Shreyanka Mazumdar is Chief Sub Editor of the entertainment team at News18.



Source link

