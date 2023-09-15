Jawan: SRK Reveals Why Deepika Padukone Felt AWKWARD, Says ‘We Fooled Her And…’

Even eight days after its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has refused to slow down at the box office. The film continues to earn in double digits and is now inching close to Rs 400 crore mark. To celebrate the film’s success, the makers organised a post-release event at Yash Raj Studios on Friday, which was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, Anirudh Ravichander Atlee and others. During the conversation, SRK revealed that Deepika Padukone felt the most awkward because she thought she was doing a small role for the sake of her friendship with the actor. Atlee also shared that Jawan was his love letter to King Khan.

“Deepika was like ‘Mein toh dosti mein chota sa role karne aagayi thi’. But between me and Atlee, we fooled her and shot the full-length film with her. She did not even realise. When she was the film, she was like ‘Oh, I am one of the main characters’. So she is very awkward sitting here but thank you Deepika from bottom of our hearts for being part of this film,”shared Shah Rukh Khan.

Meanwhile, Atlee revealed what Jawan meant for him. He stated, “If you ask me in one word what Jawan is for me, day one when I met Mr Shah Rukh Khan Sir and we aligned to our vision that we are gonna come together for a film, so I took a white sheet. So when we are in our teenage years, we used to write love letters. So Jawan is my love letter to Mr Shah Rukh Khan Sir.”

Even eight days after its release, Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan has refused to slow down at the box office. The film continues to earn in double digits and is now inching close to Rs 400 crore mark. As reported by the industry tracker Sacnilk, early estimates suggest that Jawan earned Rs 19.50 crore on Thursday, September 14. With this, the film’s total collection stands at Rs 388.72 crore. Written and directed by Atlee, besides Shah Rukh Khan, the film also stars Nayanthara, Ridhi Dogra and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles. Deepika Padukone also plays an extended cameo in the film.

It has become the best-ever Hindi opener at the global box office and in the domestic market too. The film also holds the record of highest single-day earner of all time.