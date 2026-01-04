Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation; Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Celebrating Shararat Success | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 04, 2026, 22:00 IST

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij confirm their separation, while Ayesha Khan’s Dhurandhar song Shararat crosses 100 million views on YouTube.

Jay Bhanushali–Mahhi Vij announce split; Ayesha Khan celebrates Shararat from Dhurandhar hitting 100 million YouTube views.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have confirmed that they have parted ways. While rumours of their divorce surfaced a few months ago, they have now chosen to announce their decision publicly. They shared a joint statement on Instagram, sharing that while they have parted ways, they continue to remain friends, and have each other’s back.

For More: Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation After 14 Years Of Marriage: ‘No Villain In This Story’

Actress Ayesha Khan’s song Shararat from Dhurandhar has become one of the most popular aspects of the film. The song, starring Ayesha Khan alongside Krystle D’Souza, has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Marking the milestone on Sunday, January 4, the actress shared a video and attached it with a heartfelt caption.

For More: ‘I Am Here To Rule’: Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Celebrating Dhurandhar Song’s Success

Bigg Boss Tamil host Vijay Sethupathi took swift and decisive action on the reality show after a disturbing video surfaced showing contestant Paru allegedly pushing fellow participant Sandra out of a stationary car during a task. The incident, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered widespread criticism and renewed questions about safety and aggression on reality television.

For More: Bigg Boss Tamil 9: Vijay Sethupathi Red Cards VJ Paaru, Kamaruddin After Sandra Task Controversy

A video of veteran actress Sudha Chandran has been going viral on social media, leaving the internet confused and raising many questions. In the now-viral clip, the TV star, who had gone to attend a bhajan night, is seen behaving in what appears to be a strange manner.

For More: Watch: Sudha Chandran Overpowered By Intense Emotions During Bhajan Night, Devotees Hold Her Back

The upcoming crime thriller The Rip has rapidly emerged as one of the most talked-about Hollywood titles, largely due to the much-celebrated reunion of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon. One of modern cinema’s most iconic actor duos, the two are returning to familiar territory with a hard-hitting crime drama that has already sparked considerable excitement among global audiences. The film is slated to premiere on Netflix on January 16, 2026, making it one of the platform’s most anticipated releases of the year.

For More: The Rip OTT Release: When And Where To Watch Ben Affleck, Matt Damon’s Crime Drama

First Published: January 04, 2026, 22:00 IST

News movies bollywood Jay Bhanushali And Mahhi Vij Announce Separation; Ayesha Khan Pens Heartfelt Note Celebrating Shararat Success