Jaya Bachchan Calls Her Relationship With Paparazzi Zero; Ashnoor Kaur Reacts To Her BB 19 Eviction | Bollywood News

Ashnoor Kaur says she’s okay after her Bigg Boss 19 eviction; Jaya Bachchan calls her relationship with the paparazzi “zero,” criticizing their intrusive behavior.

Ashnoor Kaur recently got evicted from the Bigg Boss 19 house after hitting Tanya Mittal with a wooden plank. Now, after being evicted just a week before the finale from the Salman Khan–hosted show, Ashnoor Kaur, in an Instagram Live, spoke to her fans, sharing that she is okay. There have been people calling out Bigg Boss 19 makers as they believe Ashnoor’s eviction was unfair. The actress reacted to such claims, saying, “Jo hua so hua”.

It’s no secret that Jaya Bachchan has a strained relationship with the paparazzi, and she has often strongly criticized their intrusive behaviour. Recently, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at ‘We The Women’ event, the veteran actress said that while her relationship with the media is fantastic, her relationship with the paparazzi is ‘zero’. She said that while she has tremendous respect for media and journalists, she doesn’t approve of the paparazzi’s intrusive behaviour.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra, who embraced parenthood in July, recently revealed that they have named their daughter ‘Saraayah’. They also shared the first glimpse of their four-month-old baby girl. The photo showed their hands gently holding baby Saraayah’s tiny feet, wrapped in white crocheted socks.

Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone was spotted by the paparazzi outside the Maddock Films office a few days ago, and fans wondered whether a collaboration is on the cards. Now, a report in Mid-Day suggests that she may join Maddock’s expanding StreeVerse. In fact, she has reportedly been offered not one, but two big-ticket projects that the studio is lining up!

Singer and actor Sophie Choudry, who has built a multifaceted career across music, film and live entertainment, responded sharply to a social media user questioning her relevance in Bollywood. The exchange unfolded shortly after she shared a backstage photograph with Jennifer Lopez from the recent Udaipur wedding of Netra Mantena and Vamsi Gadiraju, where both artists performed.

