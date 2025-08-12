Jaya Bachchan Gets Angry, Punches A Man For Taking A Selfie | Watch Shocking Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: August 12, 2025, 16:14 IST

Jaya Bachchan has often expressed disappointment with people, trying to invade her privacy.

Jaya Bachchan is a Samajwadi Party MP.

Actress-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan lost her cool on Tuesday when a man tried to take a selfie with her at the Constitution Club in New Delhi. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

