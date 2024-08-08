Jaya Bachchan Once Lost Cool at Arshad Warsi; He Recalls, ‘She Said, Keep Your Opinions to Yourself’

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi recently opened up about the delicate nature of actors’ personalities and how being too frank can sometimes backfire in the film industry. In a candid chat with Samdish Bhatia on his YouTube channel, Warsi, who made his debut with the 1996 film Tere Mere Sapne, shared some hilarious yet insightful anecdotes about his early days in Bollywood and how his unfiltered behaviour got him into trouble with none other than Jaya Bachchan.

Warsi recounted an incident where he was scolded by Jaya for his choice of attire at the airport. “I was new to the industry and had no clue about its ways. During my first film, Tere Mere Sapne, we had to travel to Hyderabad for a shoot. I was casually dressed in chaddi and baniyan, as that’s what we dancers usually wore. When Jaya ji got wind of this, I received a message: ‘Please tell Mr. Warsi to dress appropriately while traveling.’”

But that wasn’t the only time Warsi found himself on the receiving end of Jaya Bachchan’s disapproval. He also recalled a moment when his candid opinion landed him in hot water. “Jaya ji once called me in to get my opinion on a film. She asked, ‘Kaise lagi? (How did you find it?)’ I bluntly replied, ‘Bakwas.’ She immediately took me aside and said, ‘Keep your opinion to yourself.’ These are lessons learned the hard way,” he chuckled.

Reflecting on these experiences, Warsi talked about the prevalent ‘yes man’ culture in Bollywood, where honesty isn’t always the best policy. “Sach toh bolna he nahi hai, doesn’t matter how bad the film is,” he remarked, highlighting how being too truthful can sometimes be a disadvantage in the industry.

On the work front, Arshad Warsi was last seen in Bachchhan Paandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon. He has some exciting projects lined up, including the multi-starrer Welcome To The Jungle and Jolly LLB 3.