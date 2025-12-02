Jaya Bachchan Says Amitabh Bachchan Thinks Marriage Is His ‘Biggest Mistake’: ‘I Don’t Want To Hear That’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: December 02, 2025, 07:45 IST

Jaya Bachchan says Amitabh might even call marriage “the biggest mistake” of his life as she opens up about changing relationships and why she doesn’t want Navya to marry soon.

Jaya Bachchan has never sugar-coated her thoughts, and her latest conversation on Mojo Story was no different. While reflecting on how much relationships have changed across generations, the veteran actor made a striking remark about her decades-long marriage to Amitabh Bachchan — even suggesting that he might call it “the biggest mistake” of his life.

Her take wasn’t bitter or dramatic, but an honest look at how she views marriage today, how her own ideas have evolved over 52 years, and why she doesn’t want her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda to rush into the institution at all.

‘I don’t want Navya to get married.’

Speaking about marriage becoming outdated for the younger generation, Jaya said, “Yes, absolutely. I am a grandmother now, Navya turns 28 in a few days. I am too old to advise young girls today on how to bring up children. Things have changed so much. Today, these little children are so smart and they will smart you.”

She believes legality doesn’t define a relationship. “Delhi ka ladoo hai khao toh mushkil na khao toh mushkil. Just enjoy life. You don’t have to make it (signals at a pen and a paper)… we didn’t even sign the register in old times, later on, we got to know that we have to sign the register, and we signed the register after I don’t know how many years of our marriage. That means we were living illegally.”

‘Amitabh might say marriage was the biggest mistake of his life’

When asked if Amitabh Bachchan shares her views on marriage, Jaya replied, “I have not asked him. He might say that ‘biggest mistake of my life’, but I don’t want to hear that.”

Jaya also admitted that despite her current views on marriage, she fell for Amitabh instantly. When asked if she remembers the moment she fell in love, she said, “Do you have to dig into old wounds? I have been married for the last 52 years to the same man. Isse jada pyaar main nahin kar sakti hoon.” She added, “It will sound outdated after me saying that don’t get married… It was love at first sight.”

A marriage that began on a film set

Amitabh and Jaya first met during the making of Guddi, and he fell in love with her while shooting Ek Nazar (1972). They got married in 1973 and are parents to Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan.

