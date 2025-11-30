Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video | Bollywood News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 16:09 IST

Jaya Bachchan spoke about her ‘strange’ relationship with paparazzi, and said she dislikes them. She referred to them as ‘rats’ who sneak into people’s homes with a mobile camera.

Jaya Bachchan gets riled up while talking about the paparazzi

It’s no secret that Jaya Bachchan has a strained relationship with the paparazzi, and she has often strongly criticized their intrusive behaviour. Recently, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at ‘We The Women’ event, the veteran actress said that while her relationship with the media is fantastic, her relationship with the paparazzi is ‘zero’. She said that while she has tremendous respect for media and journalists, she doesn’t approve of the paparazzi’s intrusive behaviour. She also criticised the trend of celebrities calling paps to the airport just to be photographed.

Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi

When asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan said, “You know it’s very strange. My relationship with media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

“But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, hath mein mobile leke (they were cheap tight pants and have a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And, the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? They will represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?” questioned Jaya Bachchan.

The veteran actress got riled up while talking about the paparazzi. She revealed that she is not on any social media platform. “And you know it’s very strange, one of my staff in Delhi said, “You know ma’am I don’t watch any social network or anything because you are the most hated person on social network. I said I don’t give a damn. I don’t care. You hate me? It’s your opinion. You are entitled.” She then likened them to rats sneaking into homes. “My opinion is, I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chooha, get into somebody’s house with a mobile camera?” said Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan On Celebs Calling Paparazzi To The Airport

Jaya Bachchan was then told that many young actors call the paparazzi at the airport to click their pictures. She replied, “I don’t know these actors. Even my grandson (Agastya Nanda) is young. His film will be released soon. He’s not on any social media platform. Everyone teases him, saying, ‘You’ll have to join social media at some point.’ He says, ‘We’ll see.’ But if you have to call photographers to the airport just to get your picture taken, then what kind of celebrity are you?”

First Published: November 30, 2025, 16:08 IST

News movies bollywood Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video