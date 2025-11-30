রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:১১ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs SA: Sachin Tendulkar surpassed! Virat Kohli scripts history, becomes the only cricketer to … | Cricket News When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar ‘Kachra’: ‘Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold’ | Bollywood News Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video | Bollywood News IND vs SA: Virat Kohli says no, Rohit Sharma walks: DRS moment steals spotlight during IND vs SA 1st ODI | Cricket News ঢামেকে ৮ দাবিতে নার্স ও মিডওয়াইফারিদের প্রতীকী শাটডাউন খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় বিএনপির রোড শো কর্মসূচি স্থগিত হারানো জৌলুস ফেরাতে চাই গবেষণা ও উন্নয়ন Alisha Chinai Says Kishore Kumar ‘Didn’t Speak To Me Once’ During Mr India Song Recording: ‘He Just Walked Off’ | Bollywood News Ishan Kishan unleashes 45-ball century as Jharkhand crush Tripura in SMAT | Cricket News Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video | Bollywood News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ৩০ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৪ সময় দেখুন
Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video | Bollywood News


Last Updated:

Jaya Bachchan spoke about her ‘strange’ relationship with paparazzi, and said she dislikes them. She referred to them as ‘rats’ who sneak into people’s homes with a mobile camera.

Jaya Bachchan gets riled up while talking about the paparazzi

Jaya Bachchan gets riled up while talking about the paparazzi

It’s no secret that Jaya Bachchan has a strained relationship with the paparazzi, and she has often strongly criticized their intrusive behaviour. Recently, in a conversation with Barkha Dutt at ‘We The Women’ event, the veteran actress said that while her relationship with the media is fantastic, her relationship with the paparazzi is ‘zero’. She said that while she has tremendous respect for media and journalists, she doesn’t approve of the paparazzi’s intrusive behaviour. She also criticised the trend of celebrities calling paps to the airport just to be photographed.

Jaya Bachchan Slams Paparazzi

When asked about her relationship with the paparazzi, Jaya Bachchan said, “You know it’s very strange. My relationship with media is fantastic. I am the product of media. But my relationship with paparazzi is zero. Who are these people? Are they trained to be representing the people of this country? You call them media? I come from media. My father was a journalist. I have tremendous respect for such people.”

“But yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, hath mein mobile leke (they were cheap tight pants and have a mobile in their hand), they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And, the kind of comments they pass! What kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain, kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai? They will represent us? Just because they can get through to YouTube or whatever social platform?” questioned Jaya Bachchan.

The veteran actress got riled up while talking about the paparazzi. She revealed that she is not on any social media platform. “And you know it’s very strange, one of my staff in Delhi said, “You know ma’am I don’t watch any social network or anything because you are the most hated person on social network. I said I don’t give a damn. I don’t care. You hate me? It’s your opinion. You are entitled.” She then likened them to rats sneaking into homes. “My opinion is, I dislike you immensely because you think you can be like a chooha, get into somebody’s house with a mobile camera?” said Jaya Bachchan.

Jaya Bachchan On Celebs Calling Paparazzi To The Airport

Jaya Bachchan was then told that many young actors call the paparazzi at the airport to click their pictures. She replied, “I don’t know these actors. Even my grandson (Agastya Nanda) is young. His film will be released soon. He’s not on any social media platform. Everyone teases him, saying, ‘You’ll have to join social media at some point.’ He says, ‘We’ll see.’ But if you have to call photographers to the airport just to get your picture taken, then what kind of celebrity are you?”

First Published:

November 30, 2025, 16:08 IST

News movies bollywood Jaya Bachchan Says Her Relationship With Paparazzi Is Zero: ‘Who Are These People?’ | Video
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar ‘Kachra’: ‘Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold’ | Bollywood News

When Big Producers Called Akshay Kumar ‘Kachra’: ‘Hera Pheri Was Shelved, Dhadkan Was Put On Hold’ | Bollywood News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় বিএনপির রোড শো কর্মসূচি স্থগিত

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় বিএনপির রোড শো কর্মসূচি স্থগিত

হারানো জৌলুস ফেরাতে চাই গবেষণা ও উন্নয়ন

হারানো জৌলুস ফেরাতে চাই গবেষণা ও উন্নয়ন

Alisha Chinai Says Kishore Kumar ‘Didn’t Speak To Me Once’ During Mr India Song Recording: ‘He Just Walked Off’ | Bollywood News

Alisha Chinai Says Kishore Kumar ‘Didn’t Speak To Me Once’ During Mr India Song Recording: ‘He Just Walked Off’ | Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Ranveer Singh Gets Troll For Mimicking Kantara’s Iconic Chaundi Sequence, Video Goes Viral | Bollywood News

Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel To Release In 2026? Here’s What We Know | Telugu Cinema News

Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel To Release In 2026? Here’s What We Know | Telugu Cinema News

কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
কর্ণফুলীতে জোরপূর্বক প্রতিবেশীর গাছ কেটে জায়গা দখলের অভিযোগ
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
আনোয়ারায় গ্ৰাম আদালতের প্রতিবেদন প্রস্তুত বিষয়ে প্রশিক্ষণ অনুষ্ঠিত
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
‘Trophy is here, you just have to pick it up’: Team India stars rally behind Harmanpreet Kaur’s side ahead of World Cup final | Cricket News
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
নোয়াখালীর ফয়সাল ইবনে নুরকে আহ্বায়ক করে এনসিপি সৌদি কমিটি ঘোষণা
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
দুই দিনের বৃষ্টির অজুহাতে সবজির দাম বৃদ্ধি, চরম বিপাকে সাধারন পেশাজীবী মানুষ
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নিখোঁজের ১১ বছর পর দেশে ফিরল ৪ সন্তানের জননী শান্তনা
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
নাগরপুরে বিএনপির উদ্যোগে বিপ্লব ও সংহতি দিবস উদযাপন
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
বিনিয়োগের সম্ভাবনা, আইনি শূন্যতায় প্রতারণার ফাঁদ?
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
ভোলায় বিজেপির কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মুখ খুললেন পার্থ
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
কালিয়াকৈরে মিথ্যা-ভিত্তিহীন সংবাদ প্রচার প্রতিবাদে সাবেক মেয়রের সংবাদ সম্মেলন
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST