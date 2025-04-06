Jaya Bachchan Snaps At Elderly Woman During Manoj Kumar’s Prayer Meet, Video Goes Viral | Watch

Last Updated: April 06, 2025, 22:23 IST

Jaya Bachchan loses cool at Manoj Kumar’s prayer meet, confronts woman and scolds man filming her.

While the Bollywood fraternity gathered in Mumbai on Sunday to pay tribute to legendary actor and filmmaker Manoj Kumar, a moment involving veteran actress Jaya Bachchan unexpectedly stole the spotlight and sparked a storm on social media. The solemn prayer meet, meant to honour the 87-year-old icon who passed away on Friday, turned controversial after a video of Jaya Bachchan angrily confronting an elderly woman went viral.

The video, shared by Filmygyan on Instagram, shows Jaya Bachchan standing at the venue when she is suddenly tapped on the shoulder by an elderly woman in a green saree. What appeared to be a harmless gesture was seemingly not well received. Startled, Jaya quickly turned around, grabbed the woman’s arm, and sharply pulled her aside. Her irritation became even more evident when she looked at a man—presumably the woman’s husband—who was filming the interaction on his phone. Jaya appeared visibly angry, saying something stern before walking off. The clip quickly spread across social media platforms, with users divided over her reaction.

Jaya Bachchan, dressed in a simple white churidaar set in keeping with the occasion, had arrived at the prayer meet without husband Amitabh Bachchan. She greeted the late actor’s family with folded hands and walked into the venue alone. Despite the viral moment, she was seen interacting respectfully with others at the gathering.

Amitabh Bachchan, though absent at the prayer meet, had attended Manoj Kumar’s funeral on Saturday. There, he was seen sharing a warm moment with legendary writer Salim Khan. The two veterans, once collaborators in the golden age of Bollywood, exchanged smiles, shook hands, and hugged. Abhishek Bachchan also greeted Salim warmly.

The prayer meet saw several prominent Bollywood names in attendance, including Aamir Khan, Farhan Akhtar, Rakesh Roshan, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Esha Deol, Krishika Lulla, and singer Sonu Nigam. Aamir, seen in a grey kurta and jeans, made a quiet entrance, pausing to offer his condolences to the grieving family.

Manoj Kumar, revered as “Bharat Kumar” for his legendary roles in patriotic films like Shaheed, Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Roti, Kapda Aur Makaan, passed away due to age-related complications at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital. He was cremated with full state honours and a three-gun salute. He is survived by his wife, Shashi, and their two sons.