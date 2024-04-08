Jeetendra Marks His 82nd Birthday By Cutting Cake With Tusshar Kapoor, Ekta Kapoor And Family; Watch

Jeetendra, celebrated for his memorable roles in the 70s and 80s, has left an indelible mark on Hindi cinema. The veteran actor marked his 82nd birthday on April 7, surrounded by his family including his son Tusshar Kapoor, and daughter Ekta Kapoor. The celebration was further brightened by the presence of his wife Shobha Kapoor, and grandchildren Lakshya Kapoor and Ravie Kapoor.

The occasion was commemorated through videos and photographs shared by Tusshar, Ekta, and Jeetendra. Tusshar posted a video on his Instagram, showcasing the simple and candid celebrations, wherein Jeetendra is seen indulging his grandchildren with cake. The post was captioned with a note on their understated celebration, highlighted by a mix of shyness and simplicity. He wrote the caption, “#happybirthdaytoyou ….. We like to keep it simple and candid, I think we all were also shying away from the camera today! (confused emoji)”

Several comments flooded in with warm birthday wishes from friends and co-stars including Rakesh Roshan and Chunky Pandey, echoing sentiments of fun and celebration. Jeetendra himself shared a heartfelt picture capturing the family joy, underlining the moment’s perfection.

Ekta Kapoor, on her part, chose to reminisce with throwback photos on her Instagram stories, sharing cherished family pictures and a nod to her father’s legacy with a clip from “Hum to tere aashiq hain,” a hit track from Jeetendra’s 1967 movie Farz.

Over a career that has spanned more than five decades, Jeetendra, fondly referred to as Jeetu ji, has become synonymous with Bollywood excellence. His journey is marked by unforgettable blockbusters, vibrant dance numbers, and powerful performances. His distinct manner of speaking, combined with a signature dance style, has firmly established him as a Bollywood legend.

Jeetendra’s legacy includes pioneering the concept of “dancing heroes” in the Indian film industry, earning him the affectionate title, ‘Jumping Jack of Bollywood.’ His ability to captivate with everything from the graceful moves in “Mast Baharon Ka Main Aashiq” to the energetic “Taki Taki,” Jeetendra has consistently dazzled audiences with his versatility and charm.

Aside from his remarkable career, Jeetendra’s personal life as the husband to producer Shobha Kapoor and father to Ekta Kapoor, a prominent producer, and Tusshar Kapoor, an actor, aligns with his professional legacy, making his yearly celebration on April 7 a testament to an illustrious life both on and off the screen.