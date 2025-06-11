Jeetendra To Play A Part In Smriti Irani’s Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi Reboot: Report

Last Updated: June 11, 2025, 20:32 IST

Jeetendra reportedly joins Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reboot.

The show is set for season 2.

The iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is making a limited-time comeback—and there’s a nostalgic surprise in store for fans. Veteran actor Jeetendra is expected to star in the upcoming season, adding a special spark to this much-anticipated return.

While there’s no official word from the production team just yet, industry insiders say that Jeetendra’s cameo is designed to amp up the emotional connect with longtime viewers.

Smriti Irani is stepping back into the legendary role that defined early 2000s Indian television. Smriti will be seen reprising her iconic role of Tulsi Virani, which made her a household name, and she reportedly won’t be alone. Amar Upadhyay is also returning as Mihir Virani, reigniting one of Indian TV’s most memorable on-screen couples.

Adding fuel to the buzz, both actors were recently seen at Ektaa Kapoor’s residence in Mumbai. During the visit, they joined in her birthday celebrations and also held discussions about the show’s upcoming arc.

Smriti reportedly signed the dotted lines for the project recently, and she has already started shooting in the city with Z+ security. Fans of the original series can expect a nostalgic ride with a modern twist.

Insiders have, however, confirmed that filming for the reboot has already begun. While the new edition is expected to be a shorter series, the long-term vision is bold. The new season of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is expected to be a limited series with around 150 episodes but is designed with the long-term goal of reaching the landmark 2000-episode count once again.

The original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi aired from 2000 to 2008, becoming one of Indian TV’s biggest cultural phenomena. Produced by Shobha and Ekta Kapoor under the Balaji Telefilms banner, the series made history and shaped prime-time television for nearly a decade.

Fans are not only eager to see Tulsi and Mihir back but are also hoping for more original faces to return. Rumours suggest that actresses like Mouni Roy and Karishma Tanna might also make cameo appearances. A grand promotional video featuring several former cast members is also said to be in the works.

