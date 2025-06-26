Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice | Hollywood News

Last Updated: June 27, 2025, 04:45 IST

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey also made a grand entry on Thursday, continuing her public support for the couple, having previously attended their engagement party in 2023.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcome Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians and more to Venice wedding. [Courtesy: X]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have officially begun their extravagant wedding celebration in Venice, Italy and it’s nothing short of a star-studded spectacle. The Amazon founder, 61, and his fiancée, 55, have reportedly planned a three-day affair with a guest list that reads like the who’s who of Hollywood, politics and global elite.

The couple, together since 2019, landed in the floating city earlier this week, setting off a media frenzy. Locals and paparazzi alike were captivated as A-listers began pouring in ahead of the festivities scheduled from Thursday to Saturday. The estimated budget? A jaw-dropping $46.5M-$55.6M (approximately Rs 388-460 crore), according to a report in Reuters.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez’s A-list wedding guest arrive in Venice, including Kim Kardashian and a newly single Orlando Bloom! 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/knq1EqAAjc— ExtraTV (@extratv) June 26, 2025

Among the first to arrive were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with their three children. They were seen reaching the luxurious St. Regis Hotel by boat on Tuesday. Kim Kardashian, fresh from her courtroom victory in the 2016 Paris robbery case, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo Airport in signature Balenciaga style. Accompanying her were Khloe Kardashian, turning heads in a cheetah print one-piece, and Kris Jenner, who joined the celebration a day after her partner Corey Gamble.

Grammy-winner Usher was seen arriving at the Gritti Palace Hotel, a key location for the celebrations. Meanwhile, actor Orlando Bloom was spotted sans fiancée Katy Perry, fuelling rumours about the state of their relationship. The Lord of the Rings star is among the many celebrities gracing the Italian wedding weekend.

Leonardo DiCaprio, ever the enigma, was seen keeping a low profile as he left the Gritti Palace Hotel on Thursday, hiding behind a black LA Dodgers cap before boarding a boat. The Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, were also seen leaving the venue, joining their Kardashian clan in style. Kourtney Kardashian, however, is not expected to attend.

