Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ২৭ জুন ২০২৫ | ১৩ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  বিনোদন

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice | Hollywood News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২৭, ২০২৫ ৫:১৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice | Hollywood News


Advertise here

Last Updated:

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey also made a grand entry on Thursday, continuing her public support for the couple, having previously attended their engagement party in 2023.

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcome Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians and more to Venice wedding. [Courtesy: X]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez welcome Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians and more to Venice wedding. [Courtesy: X]

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez have officially begun their extravagant wedding celebration in Venice, Italy and it’s nothing short of a star-studded spectacle. The Amazon founder, 61, and his fiancée, 55, have reportedly planned a three-day affair with a guest list that reads like the who’s who of Hollywood, politics and global elite.

The couple, together since 2019, landed in the floating city earlier this week, setting off a media frenzy. Locals and paparazzi alike were captivated as A-listers began pouring in ahead of the festivities scheduled from Thursday to Saturday. The estimated budget? A jaw-dropping $46.5M-$55.6M (approximately Rs 388-460 crore), according to a report in Reuters.

Among the first to arrive were Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner, along with their three children. They were seen reaching the luxurious St. Regis Hotel by boat on Tuesday. Kim Kardashian, fresh from her courtroom victory in the 2016 Paris robbery case, arrived at the Venice Marco Polo Airport in signature Balenciaga style. Accompanying her were Khloe Kardashian, turning heads in a cheetah print one-piece, and Kris Jenner, who joined the celebration a day after her partner Corey Gamble.

TV mogul Oprah Winfrey also made a grand entry on Thursday, continuing her public support for the couple, having previously attended their engagement party in 2023.

Grammy-winner Usher was seen arriving at the Gritti Palace Hotel, a key location for the celebrations. Meanwhile, actor Orlando Bloom was spotted sans fiancée Katy Perry, fuelling rumours about the state of their relationship. The Lord of the Rings star is among the many celebrities gracing the Italian wedding weekend.

Leonardo DiCaprio, ever the enigma, was seen keeping a low profile as he left the Gritti Palace Hotel on Thursday, hiding behind a black LA Dodgers cap before boarding a boat. The Jenner sisters, Kendall and Kylie, were also seen leaving the venue, joining their Kardashian clan in style. Kourtney Kardashian, however, is not expected to attend.

authorimg

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, … Read More

    First Published:
News movies » hollywood » Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice | Hollywood News
Jeff Bezos And Lauren Sanchez Rs 460 Cr Wedding: Leonardo DiCaprio, Kardashians Join Party In Venice | Hollywood News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Purba Bardhaman News: ধর্ষণের ফলে অন্তঃসত্ত্বা ১৪ বছরের নাবালিকা, প্রতিবেশীর আমৃত্যু কারাবাস! বর্ধমানে নির্দেশ আদালতের
Purba Bardhaman News: ধর্ষণের ফলে অন্তঃসত্ত্বা ১৪ বছরের নাবালিকা, প্রতিবেশীর আমৃত্যু কারাবাস! বর্ধমানে নির্দেশ আদালতের
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Extramarital Relationship: নামেই তিনি স্বামী, স্ত্রীর মন পড়ে প্রেমিকের কাছে! বিয়ের ১৫ বছর পর বড় সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেন যুবক
Extramarital Relationship: নামেই তিনি স্বামী, স্ত্রীর মন পড়ে প্রেমিকের কাছে! বিয়ের ১৫ বছর পর বড় সিদ্ধান্ত নিলেন যুবক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
পুরুষদের যৌনস্বাস্থ্য ও টেস্টোস্টেরন বাড়াতে দারুণ কাজের এই সবজি! নিয়ম মেনে খেলেই পান সুফল
পুরুষদের যৌনস্বাস্থ্য ও টেস্টোস্টেরন বাড়াতে দারুণ কাজের এই সবজি! নিয়ম মেনে খেলেই পান সুফল
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
১৫ থানায় দোভাষ-সুজন-রেজাউলসহ ১৫ ‘তদারক প্রধান’

১৫ থানায় দোভাষ-সুজন-রেজাউলসহ ১৫ ‘তদারক প্রধান’

 আইসিটি ক্যাডার পদ চেয়ে মন্ত্রণালয় বরাবর স্মারকলিপি পাঠিয়েছে কুবি আইসিটি বিভাগ

আইসিটি ক্যাডার পদ চেয়ে মন্ত্রণালয় বরাবর স্মারকলিপি পাঠিয়েছে কুবি আইসিটি বিভাগ

 How to cleanse your indoor air naturally here are tips| শুধু গাছপালা লাগিয়ে নয়, এই প্রাকৃতিক পদ্ধতিতে বাড়ির বাতাসের মান বাড়ান, তবেই সুস্থ ও নীরোগ থাকবেন! – News18 Bangla

How to cleanse your indoor air naturally here are tips| শুধু গাছপালা লাগিয়ে নয়, এই প্রাকৃতিক পদ্ধতিতে বাড়ির বাতাসের মান বাড়ান, তবেই সুস্থ ও নীরোগ থাকবেন! – News18 Bangla

 ইউক্রেনের যুদ্ধ থামাতে চীনের সহায়তা চায় অস্ট্রেলিয়া

ইউক্রেনের যুদ্ধ থামাতে চীনের সহায়তা চায় অস্ট্রেলিয়া

 ইউক্রেনে মিসাইল কারখানা ধ্বংস করেছে রাশিয়া

ইউক্রেনে মিসাইল কারখানা ধ্বংস করেছে রাশিয়া

 US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To End Programme Allowing Foreign Students To Stay After Studies

US Lawmakers Introduce Bill To End Programme Allowing Foreign Students To Stay After Studies

 সচিনের ছেলে অর্জুন তেন্ডুলকর কত টাকা পেলেন নিলামে? শুনলে একেবারে অবাক হয়ে যাবেন

সচিনের ছেলে অর্জুন তেন্ডুলকর কত টাকা পেলেন নিলামে? শুনলে একেবারে অবাক হয়ে যাবেন

 দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন ক্যাবলস – Corporate Sangbad

দর বৃদ্ধির শীর্ষে ইস্টার্ন ক্যাবলস – Corporate Sangbad

 ধুলোঝড় গ্রাস করে নিলো শহর (ভিডিও)

ধুলোঝড় গ্রাস করে নিলো শহর (ভিডিও)

 Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu to Kriti Sanon, Here’s How Family with Only Sisters Celebrate Rakhi

Malaika Arora, Taapsee Pannu to Kriti Sanon, Here’s How Family with Only Sisters Celebrate Rakhi
Advertise here