Jennifer Aniston Breaks Silence On Matthew Perry Death, Shares Special Text: ‘His Life Depended On…’

On November 15, a week after attending the funeral of her late Friends co-star Matthew Perry in Los Angeles, Jennifer Aniston, who played Rachel Green in the show, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram.

“Oh boy this one has cut deep,” began Jennifer. “Having to say goodbye to our Matty has been an insane wave of emotions that I’ve never experienced before. We all experience loss at some point in our lives. Loss of life or loss of love. Being able to really SIT in this grief allows you to feel the moments of joy and gratitude for having loved someone that deep. And we loved him deeply. He was such a part of our DNA. We were always the 6 of us. This was a chosen family that forever changed the course of who we were and what our path was going to be. For Matty, he KNEW he loved to make people laugh. As he said himself, if he didn’t hear the ‘laugh’ he thought he was going to die. His life literally depended on it. And boy did he succeed in doing just that. He made all of us laugh. And laugh hard. In the last couple weeks, I’ve been pouring over our texts to one another. Laughing and crying then laughing again. I’ll keep them forever and ever. I found one text that he sent me out of nowhere one day. It says it all. (See the second slide…)” she added.

On a parting note, she remembered Chandler Bing’s inimitable way of talking and wrote, “Matty, I love you so much and I know you are now completely at peace and out of any pain. I talk to you every day… sometimes I can almost hear you saying ‘could you BE any crazier?’ Rest little brother.

You always made my day…”

She also shared a screenshot of her chat with Matthew. Matthew had written to her, “Making you love just made my day. It made my day.” To this, Jennifer replied, “Aww the firsts of THOUSANDS of times..”

Matthew Perry’s funeral took place on November 3, in Los Angeles, and his ‘Friends’ Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc and David Schwimmer attended it.