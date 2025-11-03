Jennifer Aniston ‘Hard Launches’ Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram: ‘Happy Birthday, My Love’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: November 03, 2025, 07:17 IST

Jennifer Aniston just made her relationship with Jim Curtis official and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Friends alum, 56, took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo where she’s seen lovingly embracing him from behind. The post marked her first public acknowledgment of their romance.

Aniston’s caption read, “Happy birthday my love! Cherished!” The intimate moment, featuring the two smiling with their eyes closed, sent fans into a frenzy. One admirer commented, “My heart is exploding,” while another wrote, “Crying, you guys are so sweet ❤️.”

Adding fuel to the excitement, fans quickly noticed a sparkling diamond band on Jennifer’s ring finger, prompting speculation about a possible engagement. Though neither Aniston nor Curtis has confirmed anything, the subtle detail has everyone talking.

Fans React To Jennifer’s ‘Hard Launch’

The actress, who has often kept her personal life private, stunned fans with this open display of affection. The photo has since gone viral, with social media users calling it the “hard launch of the year.”

Aniston’s followers flooded the comments with excitement and heartfelt wishes. “It’s wonderful to see you so happy,” one user wrote. Many also expressed joy over seeing the star radiate love and positivity.

The post marks a rare glimpse into the actress’s romantic life, as she’s largely avoided public relationships since her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

A Romance That’s Been Building For Months

According to PEOPLE, Aniston and Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist, author and life coach, were first linked in July 2025 after they were spotted looking cozy on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Sources revealed that the two were introduced by mutual friends and that Aniston had already been familiar with his work.

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Another insider added that Curtis is “amazing to be around” and that Aniston’s “close friends love him.”

In early September, Aniston gave subtle hints of their romance when fans spotted Curtis in a summer photo dump captioned “Thank you summer.” Now, with her latest post, there’s no doubt Jennifer Aniston is happily in love, and the world is here for it.

Location : Los Angeles, United States of America (USA)

First Published: November 03, 2025, 07:17 IST

