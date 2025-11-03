সোমবার, ০৩ নভেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৯:১১ পূর্বাহ্ন
'So Much Pride You Brought': Amitabh Bachchan Congratulates Women Cricket Team After ICC World Cup Win | Bollywood News Deepti Sharma makes history! Breaks record no man or woman has ever touched in World Cups | Cricket News Pratika Rawal's wheelchair dance with Jemimah and Harmanpreet steals hearts after India's win – Watch | Cricket News Jennifer Aniston 'Hard Launches' Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram: 'Happy Birthday, My Love' | Hollywood News Bhangra takes over! Harmanpreet Kaur steals show before collecting World Cup trophy from ICC chair Jay Shah – Watch | Cricket News SRK Thanks Fans For Making 60th Birthday 'Special', Posts Heartfelt Note With Celebration Video | Bollywood News Women's World Cup 2025 Final: Complete list of award winners | Cricket News Women's World Cup 2025: At the stroke of the midnight hour, India awake as World Champions! | Cricket News 'Love you girls': Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma with an emotional message for Women's World Cup champs India | Cricket News Tears, hugs, emotions take over! India celebrate their first ODI World Cup title | Cricket News
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Jennifer Aniston ‘Hard Launches’ Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram: ‘Happy Birthday, My Love’ | Hollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ৩ নভেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jennifer Aniston 'Hard Launches' Romance With Jim Curtis On Instagram: 'Happy Birthday, My Love' | Hollywood News


Last Updated:

Jennifer Aniston confirmed her romance with Jim Curtis on Instagram, calling him “my love.” Fans also noticed a diamond band on her ring finger, sparking engagement buzz.

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis, flaunting a diamond band.

Jennifer Aniston goes Instagram official with boyfriend Jim Curtis, flaunting a diamond band.

Jennifer Aniston just made her relationship with Jim Curtis official and the internet can’t stop talking about it. The Friends alum, 56, took to Instagram to wish her boyfriend a happy birthday, sharing a black-and-white photo where she’s seen lovingly embracing him from behind. The post marked her first public acknowledgment of their romance.

Aniston’s caption read, “Happy birthday my love! Cherished!” The intimate moment, featuring the two smiling with their eyes closed, sent fans into a frenzy. One admirer commented, “My heart is exploding,” while another wrote, “Crying, you guys are so sweet ❤️.”

Adding fuel to the excitement, fans quickly noticed a sparkling diamond band on Jennifer’s ring finger, prompting speculation about a possible engagement. Though neither Aniston nor Curtis has confirmed anything, the subtle detail has everyone talking.

Fans React To Jennifer’s ‘Hard Launch’

The actress, who has often kept her personal life private, stunned fans with this open display of affection. The photo has since gone viral, with social media users calling it the “hard launch of the year.”

Aniston’s followers flooded the comments with excitement and heartfelt wishes. “It’s wonderful to see you so happy,” one user wrote. Many also expressed joy over seeing the star radiate love and positivity.

The post marks a rare glimpse into the actress’s romantic life, as she’s largely avoided public relationships since her high-profile marriages to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.

A Romance That’s Been Building For Months

According to PEOPLE, Aniston and Jim Curtis, a hypnotherapist, author and life coach, were first linked in July 2025 after they were spotted looking cozy on a yacht in Mallorca, Spain. Sources revealed that the two were introduced by mutual friends and that Aniston had already been familiar with his work.

“They were introduced by a friend and started out as friends. Jen had read his book and was familiar with his work,” a source told PEOPLE. “He’s very different from anyone she’s dated before.” Another insider added that Curtis is “amazing to be around” and that Aniston’s “close friends love him.”

In early September, Aniston gave subtle hints of their romance when fans spotted Curtis in a summer photo dump captioned “Thank you summer.” Now, with her latest post, there’s no doubt Jennifer Aniston is happily in love, and the world is here for it.

Shrishti Negi

Shrishti Negi is a journalist with over eight years of experience in the media industry. She leads the Entertainment desk at News18.com. She writes breaking news stories, generates feature ideas, edits copies, …Read More

