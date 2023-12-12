Jennifer Aniston Shares HEARTBREAKING Details Her Last Chat With Matthew Perry: ‘He Was Not…’

Jennifer Aniston has opened up about her last conversation with Friends co-star Matthew Perry before his shocking death. For the unversed, Matthew died on October 28, this year. The actor was found dead in his Los Angeles home. The shocked fans globally. Jennifer had joined co-stars Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer to attend Matthew Perry’s funeral and had also paid a tribute to him a few weeks ago.

In a new interview, Jennifer revealed she exchanged a few text messages with Matthew the morning of his death. “He was happy. He was healthy. He had quit smoking. He was getting in shape. He was happy — that’s all I know,” Jennifer told Variety in an an emotional conversation. “I was literally texting with him that morning, funny Matty. He was not in pain. He wasn’t struggling. He was happy,” she added.

“I want people to know he was really healthy, and getting healthy. He was on a pursuit. He worked so hard. He really was dealt a tough one. I miss him dearly. We all do. Boy, he made us laugh really hard,” the Friends star said.

She said it is ‘beautiful’ to see the love pouring in for the late actor. “I hope he can know that he was loved in a way he never thought he was… His way of speaking created a whole different world. We went with his lead, in a way. It just added something to our joy,” Jennifer said.

Matthew Perry was found dead in a hot tub at his Los Angeles home, law enforcement sources told the LA Times in October, shortly after his death. Following the tragic loss, the actor’s family also issued a statement saying that his fans and well-wishers “meant so much” to him. “We are heartbroken by the tragic loss of our beloved son and brother,” the family said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “Matthew brought so much joy to the world, both as an actor and a friend. You all meant so much to him and we appreciate the tremendous outpouring of love,” their statement read.