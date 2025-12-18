বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:৫৫ অপরাহ্ন
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Jennifer Lawrence On Why She Doesn’t Watch Her Films: ‘Never Made Something Like Titanic’ | Hollywood News

  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ১৮ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Jennifer Lawrence On Why She Doesn’t Watch Her Films: ‘Never Made Something Like Titanic’ | Hollywood News


The actress also feels that she learned a lot about acting through working with David O Russell, the director of Silver Linings Playbook.

Jennifer Lawrence recently spoke to Leonardo DiCaprio about not watching her films.

Jennifer Lawrence recently spoke to Leonardo DiCaprio about not watching her films.

Oscar-winning actress Jennifer Lawrence has shared that she doesn’t enjoy seeing herself on the big screen.

“No (I don’t watch my own films). I’ve never made something like Titanic — if I did, I would watch it. Once I was really drunk, I put on American Hustle. I was like, I wonder if I’m good at acting? I put it on, and I don’t remember what the answer is,” Lawrence said while speaking to Leonardo DiCaprio for Variety.com.

The 35-year-old actress feels she actually learned a lot about acting through working with David O Russell, the director of Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, and Joy, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She explained: “He taught me how to act, really. I want to be sensitive to the other actors who’ve worked with him. I know he’s tough. He can be really, really hard on people. For me, I don’t know if it was because I grew up doing sports, and so I felt like he was just a stern coach. ‘Do it loud,’ ‘Do it quieter,’ ‘That was bad,’ ‘Do it better.’ He was very straightforward with me. I was 21 when I did Silver Linings, and it felt alive. I never felt like he was yelling at me. I really don’t like being tiptoed around, like I’m an emotional landmine. I hate that.”

Meanwhile, the actress recently confessed that she finds her old interviews to be “so embarrassing”.

She behaved a certain way in interviews as a “defence mechanism” and Lawrence can now understand why she was “rejected” by elements of the public.

She told The New Yorker: “Well, it is, or it was, my genuine personality, but it was also a defence mechanism. And so it was a defence mechanism, to just be, like, ‘I’m not like that! I poop my pants every day!’… I look at those interviews, and that person is annoying. I get why seeing that person everywhere would be annoying. Ariana Grande’s impression of me on SNL was spot-on.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – IANS)

First Published:

December 18, 2025, 15:16 IST

News movies hollywood Jennifer Lawrence On Why She Doesn’t Watch Her Films: ‘Never Made Something Like Titanic’
