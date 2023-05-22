সোমবার , ২২ মে ২০২৩ | ৮ই জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Jennifer Lawrence-Produced Afghan Documentary Highlights Women’s Lives Under Taliban

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ২২, ২০২৩ ৫:১৪ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 156


Last Updated: May 22, 2023, 03:20 IST

The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Photocall for the documentary film Bread and Roses presented as part of Special Screenings - Cannes, France, May 21, 2023. (Reuters)

While the world watched Kabul fall and the Taliban surge back to power in 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. troops, actor Jennifer Lawrence and producer Justine Ciarrocchi were asking themselves what they could do to support women’s rights.

“Jen’s first response was to find an Afghan filmmaker and give them a platform,” Ciarrocchi told The Hollywood Reporter.

They eventually found director Sahra Mani, whose 2019 documentary “A Thousand Girls Like Me” looked at a sexually abused woman’s quest for justice.

On Sunday, “Bread and Roses,” Mani’s documentary about the daily lives of three women after the Taliban’s resurgence, premiered at the Cannes Film Festival in a special screening.

“This film has a message from women in Afghanistan, a soft message; please be their voice who are voiceless under Taliban dictatorship,” said Mani at the premiere.

The director said in an interview on the Cannes website that she wanted to show the reality of how drastically life has changed under the Taliban for women, even if filming was difficult. “Now that women can no longer leave the house without the veil, I thought we should tell their stories,” she said.

The safety of the camera crews and the people filmed was of top priority, said Mani, who currently lives in France.

“The way in which their lives have changed under the Taliban is an everyday reality for us, it’s life under a dictatorship, a cruel reality we cannot ignore.”

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – Reuters)

rohit
Rohit

Rohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for football. Follow him on Twitter at @heis_rohitRead More



Source link

