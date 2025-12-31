Jennifer Lopez Claps Back At ‘Always Naked’ Jibes At 56 With Bold, NSFW Onstage Remark | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 03:22 IST

Jennifer Lopez shuts down age-shaming comments about her bold fashion choices during her Las Vegas residency, reminding critics why confidence and glamour have defined her career.

Jennifer Lopez finalised her divorce from Ben Affleck in January 2025.

Jennifer Lopez has never been one to dim her shine and she made that clear once again while addressing online criticism during the opening night of her Las Vegas residency.

At the December 30 kickoff show of Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, the global superstar took a moment to speak candidly about the negativity she often encounters online. Speaking to the crowd in a clip that has since gone viral on TikTok, the 56-year-old singer reflected on how years in the industry have taught her resilience.

“Thank God I’ve been doing this a long time. I can just ignore a lot of it. It really doesn’t mean nothing. I tell my kids that all the time,” Lopez said. She added that some of the comments even amuse her, noting, “I do laugh at some of the things sometimes, because they do say funny things too.”

Lopez then turned her attention to recurring criticism about her fashion choices, particularly remarks questioning why she continues to wear revealing outfits. Mimicking the commentary she often sees online, she said, “Why she always dressed that way? Why don’t she dress her age? Why she always naked?” before delivering a bold, NSFW punchline: “And I said, ‘If you had this booty, you’d be naked too.’”

The singer drove the point home by playfully turning around on stage, giving the audience a glimpse of her barely-there sequin fringe minidress, later covering it up with a feathery skirt as the crowd cheered.

A Residency Built on Glamour

Up All Night Live marks Lopez’s first Las Vegas residency since her highly successful Jennifer Lopez: All I Have run at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino. The earlier residency ran from 2016 to 2018, spanning 120 shows and grossing over $100 million, cementing her status as one of the most bankable live performers in the world.

The new residency continues through January 3, with additional shows scheduled in March 2026 at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. True to form, the production leans heavily into glitz, glamour and high-fashion spectacle.

Throughout the show, Lopez sports multiple statement looks, including an old Hollywood-inspired baby pink feather robe and gown paired with a plunging corset, a leggy, tuxedo-inspired bedazzled bodysuit, and an abs-baring encrusted fringe dress. Another standout outfit includes a custom Victoria’s Secret corseted lace catsuit with intricate, web-like detailing.

