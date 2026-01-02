Jennifer Lopez Opens Up On Divorce From Ben Affleck: ‘I Am In My Happy Era’ | Hollywood News

Last Updated: January 02, 2026, 11:02 IST

Singer and actress Jennifer Lopez opened up about her life journey and past relationships, including her divorce from Ben Affleck, during the first night of her Las Vegas residency, Up All Night, at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, as reported by People. Lopez spoke honestly to the audience about how much her life has changed since her last Las Vegas residency almost ten years ago at Planet Hollywood’s Zappos Theater.

She said, “It’s such a huge honour to be asked back. Do you know it’s been 10 years since my last residency here? Almost 10 years to the day. It was in January. That went by in a blink, didn’t it?”

Lopez joked about her personal life, saying, “And in that time, I’ve only been married twice,” which made the audience laugh. She quickly corrected herself, “That’s not true. It was only once. It felt like twice.” She added, “I’m just kidding. It’s over and we just… it’s fine.” Lopez continued, “The good news is that I’m learning and I’m growing and we’re in our happy era. I’m in my happy era.”

Lopez and Affleck first dated from 2002 to 2004 after meeting on the set of Gigli. They got back together in 2021 and married in July 2022. Lopez filed for divorce in August 2024, which was around their second wedding anniversary in Georgia.

In a previous interview with CBS News Sunday Morning, Lopez called the breakup transformative, saying, “Because it changed me. It helped me grow in a way that I needed to grow.” Even after their separation, Lopez and Affleck have stayed on good terms. They reunited at the premiere of Lopez’s film Kiss of the Spider Woman, which Affleck produced, and were seen shopping together in Los Angeles with Affleck’s son Samuel in December.

Affleck has three children—Violet, 20, Seraphina, 16, and Samuel, 13—with his ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez has 17-year-old twins, Max and Emme, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. During the show, Lopez also talked about her earlier divorce from Marc Anthony, saying it helped her grow both personally and professionally.

She told the audience, “I do love to dance. And if you take anything away from this show tonight, I hope it’s this. It was after my third divorce that I really started getting good at it.” Lopez remembered advice from the late author Louise Hay, who told her to keep moving forward even when life is tough. “She said, ‘When you’re learning to dance and you get the steps wrong, what do you do?’ I said, ‘I just keep going until I get the steps right.’ And she said, ‘That’s right, Jennifer. Always keep dancing.'” Lopez ended her message by encouraging others to keep going through hard times. “No matter what life throws at you, you dance and you dance and you dance again and again,” she said, according to People.

