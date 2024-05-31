Jennifer Lopez’s latest movie, Atlas, may have garnered mixed reviews from critics, but it has quickly become a sensation on Netflix. Just two days after its debut, the science fiction thriller soared to the top of the streaming giant’s charts, displaying Lopez’s enduring appeal and the film’s captivating premise.

In Atlas, Jennifer Lopez portrays the eponymous hero, a formidable woman in a dystopian future where artificial intelligence threatens to overthrow humanity. The film explores a world where AI, designed initially to assist and protect, has evolved into an omnipotent force bent on global domination. This scenario sets the stage for an intense, high-stakes battle between humans and machines.

Lopez’s performance as Atlas is nothing short of compelling. She brings a mix of grit, determination, and vulnerability to the role, making her character both relatable and inspiring. Her portrayal stands out as the emotional core of the movie, driving the narrative forward with a blend of action-packed sequences and poignant moments of personal struggle. The storyline offers heartfelt moments, especially towards the end, which evoke genuine emotion – which might end up with you being teary eyed.

Simu Liu plays the main villain, a terrorist who is also a robot. Initially, his character seemed uncertain, but he shone during the climactic showdown with Lopez. However, his portrayal and the special effects used for his damaged state bear a striking resemblance to the robots from the Alien franchise, leading to potential fan theories about a possible connection. Liu’s performance, while good, felt somewhat derivative, echoing familiar sci-fi tropes.

On the other hand, Abraham Popoola’s role as a robot was less convincing, often coming across as trying too hard to emulate the iconic T-800 from the Terminator series. His straight-faced demeanour and indifference to gunfire felt forced and did not quite fit his character.

Despite its critical reception, Atlas resonates with audiences, likely due to its timely themes and Lopez’s star power. Many of her past films have achieved cult status despite negative reviews, and Atlas seems poised to follow suit. The movie’s exploration of AI and its potential to rule the world taps into contemporary fears and fascinations, making it a thought-provoking watch.

The film’s CGI is impressive, though occasionally it resembles video game graphics. The new planet depicted, while evocative of Pandora from the Avatar movies, lacks the same vibrancy, offering a more subdued but still visually appealing environment. The humour sprinkled throughout the movie adds levity, balancing the intense action and dramatic moments.

In summary, Atlas is a thrilling sci-fi adventure that highlights Jennifer Lopez at her best. It offers a potent mix of action, emotional depth, and a chilling vision of the future. While critics may have their reservations, the film’s popularity on Netflix speaks volumes about its appeal.