বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৭ এপ্রিল ২০২৩
Jiah Khan's Mother Talks About Justice Hours Before Verdict, Says 'I Really Don't Know…'

jiah


Jiah Khan's suicide case verdict will be announced on April 28 reportedly at 10:30 am.
Jiah Khan’s suicide case verdict will be announced on April 28 reportedly at 10:30 am.

Earlier today, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, Zarina Wahab also talked about the case and shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain.

Hours before a Mumbai court will pronounce its verdict in the Jiah Khan suicide case, the late actress’ mother, Rabia Khan has now hoped for justice. “I am in spiritual realm with my child,” Rabia told E-Times and added, “l really don’t know what the outcome will be of the truth we stand by.”

Earlier today, Sooraj Pancholi’s mother, Zarina Wahab also talked about the case and shared that she feels helpless as a mother when she sees her son in pain. She claimed that Sooraj is innocent and hoped that justice will be delivered on Friday.

“When my son looks at me I can feel his pain. I am not able to look into his eyes. We don’t say much to one another. I can feel what he is going through. And I feel helpless. I can’t say anything to him. I know my son is innocent. Dus saal lag gaye hain. Lekin mujhe oopar wale pe pura bharosa hai. I feel this has been a phase, a traumatic phase. Lekin ooparwale ke ghar me der hai andher nahin. I am fully confident that my son will get justice, because he is innocent,” Zarina said.

Jiah Khan was found hanging at her home by her mother, Rabia Khan in June 2013. Khan had also allegedly written a 6-page letter describing her relationship with Sooraj Pancholi. Following Jiah’s death, her mother accused Sooraj and his family of ‘mistreating’ Jiah. He was then booked for abetment of suicide. Sooraj was even arrested but was later released on bail.

Following Sooraj’s bail, Jiah’s mother moved to the Bombay High Court and sought a transfer of the probe to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The central investigating agency then filed a chargesheet in December 2015 in which they charged Pancholi with abetment of suicide under Section 306 of the Indian Penal Code.

DISCLAIMER: This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata).

