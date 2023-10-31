Jimmy Shergill Says Makers Didn’t Have Funds For His Roles With Limited Screen Time: ‘Yeh Toh Free Mein…’

Having spent three decades in the entertainment industry, actor Jimmy Shergill has consistently showcased his talent through good performances in myriad roles, big and small. Despite receiving acclaim, he believes his hard work isn’t been rewarded properly. Jimmy made his debut in Bollywood with a role in Gulzar’s acclaimed film Maachis and gained fame for his part in the romantic drama Mohabbatein, alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

On being asked if he thinks he gets what he deserves in the industry, the actor said, “No! I don’t know about anything else but I think I deserve much more money than they’re giving me at this moment for the kind of hard work that I put in.”

The actor went on to explain that he has always been somewhat experimental from the beginning and that he had this constant urge to do something unique, taking on roles that were good, even if they had limited screen time. “Main shuru se thoda experimental raha. I have always had the urge of doing something different and did roles that were good even if the screen time was not enough…or even when they were not very meaty and even if the makers did not have enough funds for the actors’ fees. But that created an impression ki ‘arey ye toh free mein bhi kar leta hai’. I guess everybody tries to save money from negotiating and all that and that’s why I wasn’t given as per the amount of efforts I put in,” he said.

But he says he believes in being happy with his work rather than complaining about other things. “I’m enjoying my work. And most importantly, as long as somebody promises me less but delivers it on time, it’s alright. It is at least better than failing or not actually delivering,” he said jokingly adding, “I have been here for 30 years now. A lot (of such incidents) has happened.”

Jimmy Shergill was last seen in Choona that released on OTT.