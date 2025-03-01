/ বিনোদন Jio Chairman Akash Ambani On Grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani & Entrepreneurship I WATCH bdnewstimes

মার্চ ১, ২০২৫ ১০:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ মার্চ ১, ২০২৫ ১০:৪২ অপরাহ্ণ









In a candid chat with Dream 11 CEO Harsh Jain, Reliance Jio chairman Akash Ambani was seen fondly remembering his illustrious grandfather Dhirubhai Ambani. He also mentioned that entrepreneurship was a culture at Reliance. Watch this video for more! bollywood news | entertainment news live | latest bollywood news | bollywood | news18 | n18oc_moviesLiked the video? Please press the thumbs up icon and leave a comment. Subscribe to Showsha YouTube channel and never miss a video: / showshaindia Follow Showsha on Instagram: / showsha_ Follow Showsha on Facebook: / showsha Follow Showsha on X: https://x.com/news18showshaFollow Showsha on Snapchat: / 6yeotzey More entertainment and lifestyle news and updates on:https://www.news18.com/entertainment







Source link