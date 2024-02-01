Joe Jonas Looks AWKWARD as Orry Strikes His Trademark Pose With Nick Jonas, Photos Go Viral

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a series of photos from his meet with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, aka Jonas Brothers. Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Orry revealed he bonded with the JoBros at a party hosted in their honour in Mumbai during their recent visit. In the photos, Orry was seen striking his trademark pose with Nick multiple times. In the first photo, he was seen placing his hand on Nick’s shoulder while Joe stood next to him awkwardly.

In another photo, Orry was seen posing solo with Nick. He also took pictures with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and other people who attended the party. Sharing the photos, Orry wrote, “Everybody’s posing but they’re posing like me.”

Social media users took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “It’s Orry’s world we live in ,” a comment read. “Seeing all this it seems that everything can be possible in the world,” added another. “Orry with Nick jiju ,” a third added.

Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, rocked the stage at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on Saturday evening. This was their first-ever concert in India. In a fun moment, the crowd cheered and called out to him as “jiju, jiju” as Nick performed. Priyanka couldn’t attend the concert.

Meanwhile, Orry’s popularity reached a whole new level when he appeared on the last episode of Koffee With Karan 8. During the show, Orry took the opportunity to reveal his favourite episodes. He mentioned watching the Rani Mukerji and Kajol episode 100 times. Additionally, he mentioned enjoying the opening episode of the season, which featured the dynamic duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He also opened up about his fame online, his doppelgangers and more.