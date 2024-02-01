বৃহস্পতিবার , ১ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪ | ১৮ই মাঘ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Joe Jonas Looks AWKWARD as Orry Strikes His Trademark Pose With Nick Jonas, Photos Go Viral

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ১, ২০২৪ ৬:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
nick jonas orry 2024 02 4a0777f8ee4bbd11495460715ace0507


Orry with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Orry with Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.

Orry was seen partying with Nick Jonas and his fellow Jonas Brothers, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Orry aka Orhan Awatramani shared a series of photos from his meet with Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas, aka Jonas Brothers. Taking to Instagram on Thursday evening, Orry revealed he bonded with the JoBros at a party hosted in their honour in Mumbai during their recent visit. In the photos, Orry was seen striking his trademark pose with Nick multiple times. In the first photo, he was seen placing his hand on Nick’s shoulder while Joe stood next to him awkwardly.

In another photo, Orry was seen posing solo with Nick. He also took pictures with Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora and other people who attended the party. Sharing the photos, Orry wrote, “Everybody’s posing but they’re posing like me.”

Social media users took to the comments section and shared their reactions. “It’s Orry’s world we live in ,” a comment read. “Seeing all this it seems that everything can be possible in the world,” added another. “Orry with Nick jiju ,” a third added.

Nick Jonas and his brothers, Kevin and Joe, rocked the stage at Lollapalooza India in Mumbai on Saturday evening. This was their first-ever concert in India. In a fun moment, the crowd cheered and called out to him as “jiju, jiju” as Nick performed. Priyanka couldn’t attend the concert.

Meanwhile, Orry’s popularity reached a whole new level when he appeared on the last episode of Koffee With Karan 8. During the show, Orry took the opportunity to reveal his favourite episodes. He mentioned watching the Rani Mukerji and Kajol episode 100 times. Additionally, he mentioned enjoying the opening episode of the season, which featured the dynamic duo of Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh. He also opened up about his fame online, his doppelgangers and more.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

court new 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1 750x563 1
চট্টগ্রামে মাদক মামলায় ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ
1706789145 photo
‘Dad told me I play like him’: Sarfaraz Khan’s batting resemblance to this Pakistan great | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
nick jonas orry 2024 02 4a0777f8ee4bbd11495460715ace0507
Joe Jonas Looks AWKWARD as Orry Strikes His Trademark Pose With Nick Jonas, Photos Go Viral
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20240201 WA0010
গুচ্ছের অধীনে ২৪টি বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ের নতুন তারিখ নির্ধারণ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
clove cover

খালি পেটে লবঙ্গ খান, কোষ্ঠকাঠিন্য সহ একাধিক সমস্যা থেকে রেহাই দিতে পারে এই উপাদান, জানুন

 1675312905 photo

Live: Ranji Trophy Quarterfinals Day 3 action

 mordana 20210703090829

মডার্নার আরও সাড়ে ১২ লাখ টিকা ঢাকায় পৌঁছেছে

 srk alia

Shah Rukh Khan Injured In LA; Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt’s Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani Trailer Out

 namita rana

Not Just Namita Thapar But Rana Daggubati Is Also An Investor In THIS Startup

 1639365161 photo

Goan coach lives his dream in Egypt, with Queiroz, Salah | Football News

 wm mirza fakhrul

‘ইসি গঠনে আইন আরেকটি পাতানো নির্বাচনের নীলনকশা’

 wm zelensky1

‘ডনবাস ও দক্ষিণ অঞ্চল দখল করতে চায় রাশিয়া’

 20 61

চুয়াডাঙ্গায় হত্যা মামলায় ১ জনের মৃত্যুদন্ড, দুইজনের ১৪ বছরের কারাদন্ড – Corporate Sangbad

 studio project 27 4

‘Ghar Wapsi’ for Rajib Banerjee Today? ‘Disillusioned’ With BJP, TMC Turncoat May Return to Mamata-Led Party