John Abraham’s Wife Priya Runchal Shares Photos From Vedaa Success Party, Says ‘Good People Vibes’

John Abraham and Sharvari Wagh starrer Vedaa has been released and is getting a positive response from the audience. Recently, all cast and director Nikhil Advani was seen gathering for the success bash of the film. John Abraham’s wife Priya Runchal was also seen attending it and she shared photos too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Priya shared a series of photos in which she is posing with John Abraham, Vedaa director and others. She wrote, “Good people vibes”. As soon as she shared the photos, fans also reacted. Many dropped heart emojis. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful photos and everyone looks so happy and having a great time! Love your outfit!”. Another wrote, “Both are looking beautiful.”

Take a look here:

Inspired by true and harrowing events, Vedaa delves into the dark and brutal world of caste-based violence and social discrimination. Drawing from the tragic stories of Manoj-Babli, victims of a heinous honor killing, and Meenakshi Kumari, who was subjected to a barbaric punishment by an all-male village council, the film centres on three key characters caught in the storm of societal injustice. Vedaa, portrayed by Sharvari Wagh, is a passionate law student with a deep interest in boxing. She lives a contented life with her sister Geetanjali, brother Vinod, and their parents until a sudden turn of events pulls them into a nightmarish reality.

News18 Showsha gave the film 3/5 stars. Our review of the film read, “On the acting front, Sharvari Wagh delivers a standout performance, showcasing a remarkable range that surprises and captivates. Whether portraying fierce determination, fear, or confusion, Sharvari handles each emotion with finesse, never compromising her craft. Her ability to transition seamlessly between different states of mind adds depth to her character and solidifies her presence on screen.”

The review mentioned, “Vedaa may lean on the familiar good versus evil narrative, which could feel clichéd at times, but it succeeds in drawing you into its powerful message against caste-based discrimination and oppression. Through the perspective of a woman determined to challenge a corrupt and malevolent system, the film explores the deeply entrenched injustices that plague society.”

“Despite its flaws, Vedaa remains an entertaining and thought-provoking watch, effectively engaging the audience with its strong themes and compelling storyline. While the climax may not fully measure up to the film’s potential when compared to others in the genre, the journey it takes you on is undeniably gripping, making Vedaa a worthwhile experience,” the review also read.