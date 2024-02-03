Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta’s Lantrani To Release On THIS Date; Details Inside

ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform and a multilingual storyteller, today unveiled the trailer of its upcoming anthology, Lantrani With an inspiring storyline, the movie features a stellar cast of Johnny Lever, Jitendra Kumar, Jisshu Sengupta, the famous Malayalam star Nimisha Sajayan and a well-known Bhojpuri actor Sanjay Mahanand. Helmed by 3 different directors, the anthology is all set to make an indelible mark via its release on February 09 exclusively on ZEE5.

This anthology is a collaboration of three esteemed national award-winning filmmakers, Gurvinder Singh, Kaushik Ganguly, and Bhaskar Hazarika, showcases three independent films—’Dharna Mana Hai,’ ‘Hud Hud Dabang,’ and ‘Sanitized Samachar’—all under the umbrella of Lantrani. Each film adeptly captures the absurd realities of rural landscape in India. The stories are inspired by the different segments of small towns and rural worlds where people take absurd measures to survive. ‘Lantrani Volume 1’ premieres on February 09 exclusively on ZEE5.

The director of ‘Dharna Mana Hai,’ Gurvinder Singh, mentioned, “In my film, I always strive to bring out authenticity. This film tells the story of a scheduled caste woman who gets selected as a first-time member of the Sarpanch. She soon realizes that even though she has made it to the Sarpanch, she has no real power. She and her husband embark on a protest that takes an unusual turn outside of the DDO’s office to fight the system. I am glad to bring this story to the world through ZEE5.”

The director of ‘Hud Hud Dabang,’ Kaushik Ganguly, said, “This is a tale of a noble policeman who has worked a desk job at the police station for 25 years. He is given access to a gun and a bullet bike to take a criminal to his court hearing. Later, he learns more about the prisoner’s life and decides to let him escape. The interesting part is why does he do that? What makes him take this decision and help a criminal? I am excited for the viewers to unfold this mystery with the premiere of Lantrani Volume 1 on ZEE5.”

Bhaskar Hazarika, the director of ‘Sanitized Samarchar,’ highlights the story, stating, “People always tell me that Sanitized Samarchar is a very interesting title. In my films, I alwaysaim to explore off-beat topics and make them interesting rather than delving into regular, normal stories. In this film, to save their local news channel from shutting down, a group of employees must telecast a live primetime bulletin with their COVID-positive journalist for a hand sanitizer sponsor called Covinaash. With their livelihood at stake, they decide that whatever happens, the show must go on. I’ve given an observational treatment to the film, inviting audiences to peer into the world of a small news studio without becoming a part of it. I am thrilled and looking forward to the film’s premiere on ZEE5.”

Actor Johnny Lever who needs no introduction plays the lead role in Hud Hud Dabang. He said “Bringing humour to life is my forte, however, I have tried my hands on a very different

role in Hud Hud Dabang. It’s an exhilarating shift, and I can’t wait to witness the audience’s reaction to seeing me in this unusual character. Working with the talented filmmaker Kaushik Ganguly has been an absolute delight – I’ve long admired his work. Initially, I was a bit sceptical when I heard the story and kaushik told me that I won’t be playing a funny character. Eventually, I decided to take on this challenge and loved the way it has brilliantly come out under his direction. I am hopeful that viewers will appreciate and shower their love for my character.”

Jisshu Sengupta who will be seen in ‘Hud Hud Dabang’, expressed his excitement, “After working in the Bengali film industry, stepping into the vibrant world of Bollywood has been an

incredible journey. I am grateful for the love and appreciation from Hindi cinema viewers for all my recent work. I am absolutely thrilled to be a part of Lantrani . Moreover, working alongside the legendary Johnny Lever has been an amazing experience of a lifetime. I believe ‘Hud Hud Dabang’ has a story that will entertain and resonate with the audience across different parts of the country. Excitement is an understatement—I am eagerly looking forward to the movie’s premiere on ZEE5!’”

Actor Jitendra Kumar, who plays the lead role in ‘Dharna Mana Hai,’ said, “Choosing

stories is an art, and I always select my characters with the same care as picking colours for a painting. ‘Dharna Mana Hai’ tells a local story that resonates with everyone. I look forward to being part of stories that connect with people from all walks of life. I am truly grateful for the overwhelming love and support from my fans for all the characters I’ve portrayed before. Here’s hoping that viewers will embrace me in this anthology as well and continue showering their love, as they have done in the past.”

Actress Nimisha Sajayan, who is part of Lantrani Volume 1, shared, “Being part of

Lantrani has been a captivating experience. The anthology brings forth the unseen facets of rural India, and my role in one of the stories allowed me to explore a character that is both

challenging and compelling. I am excited for the audience to witness the unique narratives crafted by these talented filmmakers. Lantrani Volume 1 is a celebration of diversity and the vibrant stories that emerge from the heart of our country. Don’t miss the premiere on February 09 exclusively on ZEE5!”