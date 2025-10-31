শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর ২০২৫, ০৭:৫৪ অপরাহ্ন
Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News

  আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৩১ অক্টোবর, ২০২৫
Jonita Gandhi Shares Pic With Enrique Iglesias After Opening His Mumbai Concert: ‘One With Everyone’s Hero’ | Bollywood News


Jonita Gandhi shares photo with Enrique Iglesias after opening his two-day Mumbai concert. The singer’s “everyone’s hero” caption wins hearts on Instagram.

Jonita Gandhi shared a backstage photo with global icon Enrique Iglesias after opening both nights of his Mumbai concert, calling him “everyone’s hero” in a viral Instagram post.

Singer Jonita Gandhi, one of India’s most celebrated contemporary voices, recently shared a special backstage moment with global pop icon Enrique Iglesias after opening for him during his India tour in Mumbai. The two-day concert, held on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), marked Enrique’s grand return to India after nearly a decade.

Jonita took to Instagram to post a photo with Enrique, where the two can be seen smiling warmly for the camera. Captioning the picture, she wrote, “One with everyone’s hero (baby) 😍✨ Can’t wait to hit the stage!!!!” — a playful nod to Enrique’s evergreen classic Hero, which remains a fan favorite worldwide.

In the photo, Enrique sports his signature cool look — a grey T-shirt, jeans, sneakers, and his trademark baseball cap — while Jonita stuns in a shimmering off-shoulder metallic gown paired with black knee-high boots. The image radiates star power and easy camaraderie, perfectly capturing a global musical moment.

Jonita Gandhi Lights Up the Stage

Jonita, who opened both concert nights, delivered a powerful set that blended her signature soulful style with high-energy live performance. The Indo-Canadian singer, known for Bollywood chartbusters like The Breakup Song, The Humma Song, and What Jhumka, brought a mix of pop, R&B, and Indian influences to the stage — setting the perfect tone before Enrique’s electrifying act.

Fans at the venue described her performance as “magnetic” and “international in energy,” with many taking to social media to share clips of her vocals and stage presence. Her Instagram post received over 46,000 likes within a day, with fans calling the moment “legendary” and “a dream crossover.”

A Night to Remember

Enrique Iglesias’ India concert — part of his world tour — was a massive success, drawing more than 25,000 fans each night. He performed a career-spanning setlist that included timeless hits like Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Tonight (I’m Lovin’ You). The crowd danced, sang, and waved their lights as the singer delivered an emotional, high-octane show that reaffirmed his enduring appeal.

Jonita Gandhi’s opening performance added an extra layer of excitement to the evening. Her effortless stage command, live vocals, and charisma served as the perfect prelude to Enrique’s act, making her one of the standout highlights of the event.

October 31, 2025, 19:00 IST

