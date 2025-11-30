Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel To Release In 2026? Here’s What We Know | Telugu Cinema News

Last Updated: November 30, 2025, 12:55 IST

In October, report came in that Jr NTR has halted the shoot of the film since he is ‘not fully happy’ with what has been shot so far.

Jr NTR And Prashanth Neel’s NTRNeel To Release In 2026? Here’s What We Know

Jr NTR is currently busy with the shoot of Prashanth Neel’s Next. The film is reportedly titled Dragon. Well, fans have been eagerly waiting for new updates. And in a fresh one, it is being reported that the much-anticipated collaboration between Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel is officially slated for a June 2026 release. Nothing has been confirmed till now.

TimesNow has reported that the film is slated to release in theaters on June 25, 2026. According to a report by Aakashavaani, Jr NTR’s NTRNeel is expected to resume filming from the first week of December. The upcoming schedule is said to be a demanding 20-night shoot.

Jr NTR ‘Not Happy’ With Dragon Shoot

In October, report came in that Jr NTR has halted the shoot of the film since he is ‘not fully happy’ with what has been shot so far. As reported by Bollywood Hungama, the actor, who was recently seen in War 2, has asked the director to work on the script again. “NTR wants Dragon to succeed at any cost. He is willing to go that extra mile to ensure it turns out just right. NTR doesn’t dislike what Prashanth has shot so far. But he feels it can be better. He wants the content to be better than what it is right now. They may even re-shoot some of what has already been filmed,” a source cited by the entertainment portal claimed.

However, it remains unclear if Prashanth Neel would want to comply with Jr NTR’s request or not.

Repeated Roadblocks In Jr NTR-Prashanth Neel Collaboration

The shooting for Dragon began earlier this year with high expectations, but the production has not progressed as planned. Recently, Telugu 360 reported that there have been multiple long breaks between schedules, affecting the film’s overall timeline. Recently, Jr NTR was on a personal break due to the wedding of his brother-in-law, Narne Nithiin. The actor was expected to resume shooting in the last week of October.

Dragon Released To Get Postponed?

While the team had rescheduled the film’s release from Sankranthi to June 2026, recent reports suggest that Dragon will not make it to theatres even by mid-2026. Director Prashanth Neel, known for his perfectionism, intends to dedicate adequate time to post-production, ensuring that the film meets his high creative and technical standards.

With extensive visual effects, complex action sequences and a large-scale production setup, Dragon demands significant post-production work. As a result, insiders now hint that the release could be pushed to late 2026 or even early 2027. However, makers are yet to confirm a new release date.

First Published: November 30, 2025, 12:55 IST