Jr NTR Fans Cheer As Sri Lankan President Uses Devara BGM In Video Welcoming Narendra Modi | Watch

Last Updated: April 14, 2025, 09:37 IST

Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shared an Instagram Reel with music from Devara: Part 1 during Indian PM Modi’s visit. Fans praised Anirudh Ravichander’s music.

Sri Lanka President Anura Kumara Dissanayake with PM Narendra Modi.

Fans of Jr NTR were delighted after Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake shared an Instagram Reel that featured music from Devara: Part 1. The video, showcasing Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ceremonial welcome in Sri Lanka, was set to the powerful Red Sea background score, composed by Anirudh Ravichander for the film directed by Koratala Siva.

“Grand Ceremonial Reception to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Anura captioned the post, which quickly caught the attention of movie lovers. Fans were overjoyed to hear a familiar tune from Devara in such a high-profile moment. Many praised the choice of music, saying it elevated the video, while others jokingly suggested the editor deserved a bonus for syncing the footage so well with the BGM.

One comment read, “Who knew international relations could be this cinematic? 🔥🔥

Kudos to the editor!!” Another read, “BGM sound tracks suits perfectly for leaders.”

Devara: Part 1 is a Telugu action-drama film starring Jr NTR, directed by Koratala Siva. Released in 2025, the film marked Jr NTR’s return to the big screen after RRR and generated massive buzz among fans. Set along a coastal backdrop, the story follows themes of justice, power, and redemption, delivered through intense action and emotional depth. The film also featured Janhvi Kapoor in her Telugu debut and Saif Ali Khan in a pivotal role. With music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, Devara: Part 1 was praised for its gripping score and high production value.

Meanwhile, Jr NTR fans have plenty to look forward to. The actor, who recently attended the success meet of Mad Square, opened up about his upcoming slate of films and put to rest rumours surrounding the future of Devara. The RRR star confirmed that Devara Part 2 is indeed happening, despite speculation that the sequel had been shelved. The actor also has War 2 with Hrithik Roshan.