শনিবার , ২১ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ৫ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বিনোদন

Jr NTR, Janhvi Kapoor To Kickstart Second Schedule Of Devara On Dussehra 2023 In Goa | Exclusive

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ২১, ২০২৩ ১২:১৯ অপরাহ্ণ
fotojet 2023 10 21t113734.512 2023 10 62e69c8868ecdc97c5f64ac638a65a1c


Devara marks the entry of Janhvi Kapoor into Telugu cinema.

Devara marks the entry of Janhvi Kapoor into Telugu cinema.

The first schedule of Janhvi Kapoor and Jr NTR starrer has already been wrapped and News18 has received some exclusive information on its second schedule.

While it’s not a new phenomenon, the last few years, in particular, saw an array of Bollywood stars trying their hands at South films, which many of them tasting immense success. And the latest to join the bandwagon is Janhvi Kapoor. The actor has often been vocal about her love for south cinema and has been waiting to make her south debut. Needless to say, all eyes are set for her act in Devara, previously titled NTR 30, which also stars Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.

The first schedule of the film has already been wrapped and News18 Showsha has received some exclusive information on its second schedule. “Janhvi and Jr NTR will be starting the second shoot schedule for NTR 30 this month starting October 24. 24th marks Dussehra, which is considered to be an auspicious ocassion for many and what better day than to kick-start a new schedule,” our source tells us.

The source gives us more insight into the upcoming schedule and states that it is set to happen in Goa as Devara is set in the backdrop of the forgotten lands of coastal India. The second schedule will happen on a start-to-finish basis and may continue till the next year.

The source adds, “Janhvi will be busy shooting for the project in Goa from October and the shoot schedule will be approximately extended till January.” Joining Janhvi during this schedule is reportedly Tarak. “I manifested working with Jr NTR so much. I think, for one year I was like, ‘Please mujhe mauka mile. And finally, it is happening,” Janhvi told Pinkvilla.

A story about a fishing town, the film is directed by Koratala Siva and and will see Tarak in dual roles. He will be reportedly portraying both father and son on-screen. The makers have also revealed that the film will be released in two parts. It marks the 30th film of Jr NTR.

titas chowdhury
Titas Chowdhury

Titas Chowdhury, senior sub-editor at News18, lives for and writes about cinema and 90s music. Interviewing celebrities, writing about latest trends iRead More



Source link

