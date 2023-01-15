রবিবার , ১৫ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১লা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বিনোদন

Jr NTR Says Japan Expressed More Love For SS Rajamouli Film As Audiences Than India Could

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৫, ২০২৩ ৯:২৮ পূর্বাহ্ণ
untitled design 16 8


Last Updated: January 15, 2023, 08:49 IST

Jr NTR talks about the love RRR has been receiving

Jr NTR talks about the love RRR has been receiving

Jr NTR spoke about the love the SS Rajamouli film is receiving and shared that Japanese people have expressed their love for RRR more than India could.

RRR is making the headlines for quite some time now for its various achievements. The film’s song Naatu Naatu recently bagged the Award for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes. The song has also been shortlisted in the Original Song category for the 95th Academy Awards. Amid this, actor Jr NTR spoke about the love the SS Rajamouli film is receiving and shared that Japanese people have expressed their love for the film more than India could.

Speaking to GoldDerby, the actor said, “Before we came here to see what the reaction of the West was, we were in the deep East. This movie collected 500 million Yen in Japan, it is no joke. I was there in Japan witnessing people crying. I felt they have expressed their love for RRR as audiences more than India could.” He continued, “Afterwards, we thought maybe the West talking about it (RRR) on social media we thought you know we have our Indian crowds back there, maybe someone’s friend would have gone to the movie, maybe it was just one or two people, but no it was not one or two, it did not stop. It started increasing, multiplying and multiplying and then we were like, you know what, I think it’s for real.”

Talking about Naatu Naatu, he added that he has done songs in his career more complicated than this song but Naatu Naatu is not about complication. It is synchronisation. “The world went berserk seeing that synchronization. ‘Naatu Naatu’ is not just a song. It is a movie, a story by itself. He (Rajamouli) is making a movie about two friends. Once two guys are really true friends, you really don’t need to see each other, look at each other, copy each other. You know what the other is going to do. It’s like two heads with one body. That is what he wanted to show in that song,” he shared.

Read all the Latest Movies News here

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm ctg bondor
নুতন যুগে চট্টগ্রাম বন্দর, ঢুকবে ১০ মিটার ড্রাফটের জাহাজ
বাংলাদেশ
1673753624 photo
India vs Sri Lanka, 3rd ODI: India cricketers jostling for places in playing XI | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 14 11
চিনি এড়াতে স্যাকারিন? শরীর তাতে আরও খারাপ হবে, জানুন চিনির সেরা এবং খারাপ বিকল্পগুলো সম্পর্কে!substitute for sugar can be helpful as well as harmful to your health at a time – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 16 8
Jr NTR Says Japan Expressed More Love For SS Rajamouli Film As Audiences Than India Could
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
download 2021 09 14T153509.693

২৭ সেপ্টেম্বরের পর খুলবে বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

 wm mirzafakhrulislamalamgir1

সময় নেই, অতিদ্রুত প্রস্তুতি নিন—নেতাকর্মীদের ফখরুল

 mika singh

Mika Singh Reveals What Daler Mehndi Said After He Decided To Do ‘Swayamvar: Mika Di Vohti’

 wm srilanka

শ্রীলংকায় সংবিধান সংশোধনের উদ্যোগ

 wm airbnb

পার্টি নিষিদ্ধ করল এয়ারবিএনবি

 wm Volodymyr Zelensky

রাশিয়ার দাবি আরও বাস্তবসম্মত হয়ে উঠেছে: জেলেনস্কি

 1643346715 photo

Australian Open 2022: Kristina Mladenovic and Ivan Dodig cruise to mixed doubles title | Tennis News

 262468389 1017943345448785 4673617283154813761 n

হাবিপ্রবিতে মুক্তিযুদ্ধ ভিত্তিক আলোকচিত্র ও চলচ্চিত্র প্রদর্শনী

 wm poundsterling13

মিনি বাজেটে নীতি পরিবর্তনের আভাস, শক্তি বাড়ছে পাউন্ডের

 SSC Result 30 December 2021

এসএসসির ফল প্রকাশ সোমবার