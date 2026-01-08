Jung Kook Is On A Diet Ahead Of BTS Comeback, Reveals ‘I’m Eating Only One Meal A Day’ | Korean News

Last Updated: January 08, 2026, 05:43 IST

BTS star Jung Kook reveals he’s eating one meal a day, focusing on health and routine as he prepares for BTS’ upcoming album and solo goals.

Jungkook is gearing up for the release of BTS’ comeback album. (Photo Credit: X)

BTS member Jung Kook has shared a rare and reflective glimpse into his mindset, lifestyle and aspirations as he prepares for his official comeback with the group. In a new Rolling Stone UK interview titled “Jungkook: No Limits”, released on the 3rd, the global pop icon spoke candidly about health, discipline and personal growth.

Introducing Jung Kook as “a global pop star and one of the most famous faces on the planet,” Rolling Stone noted that while curiosity around him remains constant, the singer himself is currently focused on much simpler, everyday matters including what he eats.

The BTS star revealed he is actively prioritising self-care and health. “I’m on a diet these days, eating only one meal a day. That’s why I look forward to that one meal. I get excited thinking, ‘What should I eat today?’ After finally eating, I feel a sense of accomplishment.”

‘I’m Trying To Focus More On My Health’

Jung Kook explained that his routine now centres on physical activity and mindful habits. “I’m trying to focus more on my health. I do a lot of exercises like badminton, bowling, and jogging.” He added that he avoids listening to music while working out, choosing instead to “focus solely on myself.”

Reflecting on how military service changed his outlook, Jung Kook shared, “My perspective on time changed before and after my military service. I now try to avoid things harmful to my body. I used to drink alcohol, but now I’m making efforts to refrain. I want to use my time more meaningfully and cherish it.”

His days now revolve around consistency rather than intensity. Emphasising discipline over extremes, he said, “Consistently doing something small is far more important than making a big effort all at once. Every morning before showering, I do cardio, and I do the same before bed.”

“These routines change how I approach people and food,” Jung Kook continued. “The fact that I’ve kept to my daily schedule gives me a sense of accomplishment and confidence.”

Looking Ahead To BTS And Solo Goals

Despite his global fame, Jung Kook admitted he is still learning how to care for himself emotionally. “Honestly, I don’t think I’ve become that close to myself, but I realized I need to love and take better care of myself. Exercising and maintaining healthy habits—those are some of the ways to love myself.”

His time in the military, where he was unable to work on music, reignited his passion. “While in the military, I couldn’t work on music even if I wanted to. That’s when I missed music more and thought, ‘I want to create even better and cooler music.’”

Looking ahead, Jung Kook expressed excitement for BTS’ next chapter. “I’m really looking forward to the next album, activities with the members, and meeting ARMY again.”

He also shared ambitions beyond the group. “I’m also excited about my solo activities. I want to learn more about dance, especially improve my street dance skills.” Adding firmly, “I’ve always pursued change. I don’t want to be an artist swept away by trends but one who creates them. I don’t want to be confined. I want to be an artist without limits.”

Meanwhile, BTS will release their fifth full album on March 20, featuring 14 tracks that reflect their journey and messages to fans. The comeback was announced through handwritten letters, with RM writing, “I waited for this more than anyone,” and Jung Kook signing off with, “Miss you! Looking forward to this year as well.”

