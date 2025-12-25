বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৩৯ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
ILT20: Shayan Jahangir, Jordan Cox ensure Dubai Capitals a playoff spot | Cricket News Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News সিলেট থেকে ঢাকার পথে তারেক রহমান Applaud, yes — but heed the bigger picture: Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s record ton exposes domestic cricket’s imbalance | Cricket News Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Seek Mahakaleshwar Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release | PHOTOS | Bollywood News ‘Pant and Bumrah came and apologised’: Bavuma reveals aftermath of ‘Bauna’ remark | Cricket News নাইজেরিয়ায় মসজিদে বিস্ফোরণ, নামাজরত ৭ মুসল্লি নিহত Ravi Shastri the next England coach? Monty Panesar explains why he fits the bill | Cricket News Smriti Mandhana Skips Kapil Sharma Show Amid Palash Muchhal Row, Sends THIS Message Through Jemimah Rodrigues | Web-series News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: বৃহস্পতিবার, ২৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ২ সময় দেখুন
Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G


Justin Bieber embraced the Christmas spirit by sharing festive moments from his holiday celebrations, including rare photos of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues dressed as Santa. The singer also offered glimpses of their cosy Christmas home décor, delighting fans. However, his reflective posts about healing continue to raise concern among fans. Watch the video for more.#justinbieber #christmas #haileybieber #jackblues
Justin Bieber embraced the Christmas spirit by sharing festive moments from his holiday celebrations, including rare photos of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues dressed as Santa. The singer also offered glimpses of their cosy Christmas home décor, delighting fans. However, his reflective posts about healing continue to raise concern among fans. Watch the video for more.#justinbieber #christmas #haileybieber #jackblues

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 11:38 IST



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News

Mohanlal Was ‘Excited’ To Play Thalapathy Vijay Fan In Bha Bha Ba, Reveal Makers: ‘He Understood The Film…’ | Malayalam-cinema News

সিলেট থেকে ঢাকার পথে তারেক রহমান

সিলেট থেকে ঢাকার পথে তারেক রহমান

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Seek Mahakaleshwar Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release | PHOTOS | Bollywood News

Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma Seek Mahakaleshwar Blessings Ahead Of Rahu Ketu Release | PHOTOS | Bollywood News

নাইজেরিয়ায় মসজিদে বিস্ফোরণ, নামাজরত ৭ মুসল্লি নিহত

নাইজেরিয়ায় মসজিদে বিস্ফোরণ, নামাজরত ৭ মুসল্লি নিহত

Smriti Mandhana Skips Kapil Sharma Show Amid Palash Muchhal Row, Sends THIS Message Through Jemimah Rodrigues | Web-series News

Smriti Mandhana Skips Kapil Sharma Show Amid Palash Muchhal Row, Sends THIS Message Through Jemimah Rodrigues | Web-series News

তারেক রহমানের আগমন ঘিরে শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে কড়া নিরাপত্তা

তারেক রহমানের আগমন ঘিরে শাহজালাল বিমানবন্দরে কড়া নিরাপত্তা

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST