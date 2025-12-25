Justin Bieber Shares Rare Pic Of Son Jack Blues As Santa Amid Ongoing Mental Health Concerns | N18G

Justin Bieber embraced the Christmas spirit by sharing festive moments from his holiday celebrations, including rare photos of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues dressed as Santa. The singer also offered glimpses of their cosy Christmas home décor, delighting fans. However, his reflective posts about healing continue to raise concern among fans. Watch the video for more.#justinbieber #christmas #haileybieber #jackblues

Justin Bieber embraced the Christmas spirit by sharing festive moments from his holiday celebrations, including rare photos of his 16-month-old son Jack Blues dressed as Santa. The singer also offered glimpses of their cosy Christmas home décor, delighting fans. However, his reflective posts about healing continue to raise concern among fans. Watch the video for more.#justinbieber #christmas #haileybieber #jackblues

Last Updated: December 25, 2025, 11:38 IST