K-Pop Star HyunA Collapses Mid-Performance At Macau Festival Amid Exhaustion And Memory Loss | Hollywood News

HyunA collapsed on stage in Macau after rapid weight loss and vasovagal syncope.

South Korean pop star HyunA, 33, collapsed mid-performance while singing her hit track Bubble Pop! at a music festival in Macau, alarming fans and organizers alike. The incident reportedly followed a rapid weight loss of 10 kilograms in a single month. After being helped offstage by security and backup dancers, HyunA issued an emotional apology on social media, stating, “I’m really sorry I don’t remember anything that happened, and I feel like I wasn’t professional.” The singer cited fatigue and memory loss around the event.

HyunA has been diagnosed with vasovagal syncope, a condition that can cause temporary fainting when a person’s heart rate and blood pressure drop suddenly due to stress, pain, or other triggers. The condition, while usually harmless, is often preceded by dizziness, blurred vision, or nausea. Management includes identifying triggers and lying down with legs elevated to restore blood flow to the brain when feeling faint, according to The Korean Times.

Born Kim Hyuna in 1992, HyunA debuted in 2007 as a member of the iconic girl group Wonder Girls but left shortly after due to health concerns. She returned in 2009 as the main rapper of 4Minute, where she quickly became the group’s central figure and ‘sexy icon.’ She also gained fame as part of the mixed-gender duo Trouble Maker with Hyunseung, delivering chart-topping hits like Trouble Maker (2011) with provocative performances.

HyunA’s global recognition expanded after featuring in Psy’s viral music video Gangnam Style (2012) and its spin-off Oppa Is Just My Style, which introduced her charisma to millions worldwide. Following 4Minute’s disbandment in 2016, she carved out a successful solo career with hits like Bubble Pop! (2011), Red (2014), and Roll Deep (2015), blending hip-hop influences with catchy pop and consistently ranking on domestic and international charts.

A defining moment in her career was her public relationship with fellow idol Dawn (Kim Hyo-jong) in 2018, challenging strict K-pop dating norms and leading to their departure from Cube Entertainment. After joining Psy’s label P NATION, HyunA continued releasing music, including the hit single Flower Shower (2019). Over the years, she has become a symbol of fearless self-expression and resilience, inspiring fellow artists navigating fame and creative freedom in the competitive K-pop industry.

