শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
IND vs SA: ‘Shubman Gill & Surya Kumar Yadav’s form?’ – Gautam Gambhir and co. asked to ‘answer’ after 2nd T20I defeat | Cricket News Avatar: Fire and Ash Advance Sales Start Strong in India, Weekend Pre-sales Top Rs.4 Crore | Hollywood News K-Pop Star PSY’s Office Gets Raided Over Illegal Drug Procurement Allegations | Korean News BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition Arrives In India For The First Time | Korean News Shefali Shah Dances With Vipul Shah On 25th Anniversary: ‘Happily Ever After Not Possible 24/7’ | Bollywood News Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock Shines As Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa Debuts As Lobo | Hollywood News Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Just One Week | Bollywood News দায়িত্ব পালনকালে কোনো নিরীহ মানুষ হয়রানির শিকার হবে না: ওসি ওবায়দুর Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson Netflix Docuseries Halted After Bar Fight, Future Uncertain: Report | Hollywood News IND vs SA: India crumble in 214 chase as South Africa level T20I series 1-1 | Cricket News
প্রচ্ছদ
বিনোদন, সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

K-Pop Star PSY’s Office Gets Raided Over Illegal Drug Procurement Allegations | Korean News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ১২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ৯ সময় দেখুন
K-Pop Star PSY’s Office Gets Raided Over Illegal Drug Procurement Allegations | Korean News


Last Updated:

Seoul police raid PSY’s P Nation office over alleged psychotropic drug collection. Agency denies wrongdoing and says singer followed legitimate medical guidance.

font
PSY rose to global fame with his viral hit “Gangnam Style”.

PSY rose to global fame with his viral hit “Gangnam Style”.

Yonhap News reported that the Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul carried out the search and seizure at P Nation on December 4, collecting evidence to support charges against PSY. The probe also involves a professor from a university hospital, suspected of prescribing medications to PSY without proper procedures.

The medications in question include Xanax and Stilnox, typically prescribed for sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. Both drugs require in-person consultations due to their potential for dependence and misuse. Police allege that PSY received prescriptions without personal consultations, and that his manager or other intermediaries collected them.

P Nation has stated it is fully cooperating with authorities, saying, “We fully cooperated with the authorities’ request and will take all necessary steps in accordance with legal procedures moving forward.”

Agency Denies Misuse, Explains Medical Supervision

Representatives for the “Gangnam Style” singer denied any wrongdoing, clarifying that PSY was diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and followed a prescribed treatment plan under medical supervision. “There was no proxy prescription involved,” they emphasized.

According to the agency, PSY began using remote consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the practice afterward due to his demanding schedule. The agency acknowledged “an aspect of negligence” in this approach but maintained that the singer neither misused medications nor received prescriptions under another person’s name.

The hospital involved has refrained from commenting due to the ongoing investigation, while the attending physician stated that remote consultations were legitimate and conducted according to medical standards.

PSY, who rose to global fame with his viral hit “Gangnam Style,” now faces scrutiny amid these allegations, with fans and industry insiders closely following the unfolding investigation.

Click here to add News18 as your preferred news source on Google.
First Published:

December 12, 2025, 03:30 IST

News movies korean K-Pop Star PSY’s Office Gets Raided Over Illegal Drug Procurement Allegations
Disclaimer: Comments reflect users’ views, not News18’s. Please keep discussions respectful and constructive. Abusive, defamatory, or illegal comments will be removed. News18 may disable any comment at its discretion. By posting, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Avatar: Fire and Ash Advance Sales Start Strong in India, Weekend Pre-sales Top Rs.4 Crore | Hollywood News

Avatar: Fire and Ash Advance Sales Start Strong in India, Weekend Pre-sales Top Rs.4 Crore | Hollywood News

BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition Arrives In India For The First Time | Korean News

BTS’ Jungkook GOLDEN: The Moments Exhibition Arrives In India For The First Time | Korean News

Shefali Shah Dances With Vipul Shah On 25th Anniversary: ‘Happily Ever After Not Possible 24/7’ | Bollywood News

Shefali Shah Dances With Vipul Shah On 25th Anniversary: ‘Happily Ever After Not Possible 24/7’ | Bollywood News

Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock Shines As Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa Debuts As Lobo | Hollywood News

Supergirl Trailer: Milly Alcock Shines As Kara Zor-El, Jason Momoa Debuts As Lobo | Hollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Just One Week | Bollywood News

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Day 7: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore In Just One Week | Bollywood News

দায়িত্ব পালনকালে কোনো নিরীহ মানুষ হয়রানির শিকার হবে না: ওসি ওবায়দুর

দায়িত্ব পালনকালে কোনো নিরীহ মানুষ হয়রানির শিকার হবে না: ওসি ওবায়দুর

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST