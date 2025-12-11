K-Pop Star PSY’s Office Gets Raided Over Illegal Drug Procurement Allegations | Korean News

Last Updated: December 12, 2025, 03:30 IST

Seoul police raid PSY’s P Nation office over alleged psychotropic drug collection. Agency denies wrongdoing and says singer followed legitimate medical guidance.

PSY rose to global fame with his viral hit “Gangnam Style”.

Yonhap News reported that the Seodaemun Police Station in Seoul carried out the search and seizure at P Nation on December 4, collecting evidence to support charges against PSY. The probe also involves a professor from a university hospital, suspected of prescribing medications to PSY without proper procedures.

The medications in question include Xanax and Stilnox, typically prescribed for sleep disorders, anxiety, and depression. Both drugs require in-person consultations due to their potential for dependence and misuse. Police allege that PSY received prescriptions without personal consultations, and that his manager or other intermediaries collected them.

P Nation has stated it is fully cooperating with authorities, saying, “We fully cooperated with the authorities’ request and will take all necessary steps in accordance with legal procedures moving forward.”

Agency Denies Misuse, Explains Medical Supervision

Representatives for the “Gangnam Style” singer denied any wrongdoing, clarifying that PSY was diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and followed a prescribed treatment plan under medical supervision. “There was no proxy prescription involved,” they emphasized.

According to the agency, PSY began using remote consultations during the COVID-19 pandemic and continued the practice afterward due to his demanding schedule. The agency acknowledged “an aspect of negligence” in this approach but maintained that the singer neither misused medications nor received prescriptions under another person’s name.

The hospital involved has refrained from commenting due to the ongoing investigation, while the attending physician stated that remote consultations were legitimate and conducted according to medical standards.

PSY, who rose to global fame with his viral hit “Gangnam Style,” now faces scrutiny amid these allegations, with fans and industry insiders closely following the unfolding investigation.

