বুধবার , ২৮ জুন ২০২৩
K Sathyadas Kanjiramkulam’s Psycho-thriller Honeymoon Trip To Hit Cinemas On July 7

untitled design 2023 06 28t143117.161


K Sathyadas Kajiramkulam will make a comeback after 4 years.

K Sathyadas Kajiramkulam will make a comeback after 4 years.

This film will revolve around Varun and Jhansi, who are joined by their cousins during their honeymoon trip.

Director K Sathyadas Kajiramkulam is returning to direction after 4 years with the film Honeymoon Trip. Billed to be a psycho-horror thriller, Honeymoon Trip will hit the big screen in Kerala on July 7. The film will revolve around Varun and Jhansi, who are joined by their cousins during their honeymoon trip. The rest of the plot describes their journey and the horrifying moments they face while completing it. One of the cousins will be shown recording the entire incident. The trailer that was uploaded garnered a lot of views and reactions from the audience.

Matha Films uploaded the trailer on June 23. The trailer is replete with actors trying to save themselves in a forest by fighting their adversaries. It ends with a person killing someone with a weapon.

According to the reports, Honeymoon Trip’s visuals will be completely different from the pattern of the usual horror films. It is because reportedly, actors and technicians have left no stone unturned to shoot for the horror sequences despite grave risks to their life. Makers have shot for Honeymoon Trip in Thiruvananthapuram and the nearby areas.

Honeymoon Trip comprises an ensemble star cast of Jeen V Anto, A Vijayan, Thycadu Chandran, Lijo, Saji, Shinto, and others. Avijayan Vattiyoorkavu produced this movie. Bijulal Pothencode is in charge of the cinematography. GK Harishmani and Gopansagari have scored the music for Honeymoon Trip. Rafeeq Ahamed and Rajesh Arapura have penned the lyrics.

K Sathyadas Kanjiramkulam has not shared any details about the Honeymoon Trip on social media. The only updates available on his social media are of his last release film Red Signal.

Kajiramkulam does not have a stellar record in the direction field and his last release Red Signal was a box-office disappointment. Viewers were of the opinion that the film had a good message but terrible dubbing and acting as well. Indrans, Charmila and Neena Kurup acted in this movie. Kajiramkulam also essayed a role in this one. Backed by Kairali Films, Red Signal was released on the big screens on February 22, 2019.

