শনিবার , ১০ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৪
Kaatera Fame Aradhana Ram’s ‘Up Close And Personal’ Look Has Fans’ Approval

Aradhana was last seen in Darshan starrer Kaatera.

Aradhana was last seen in Darshan starrer Kaatera.

Aradhana sported a purple top and jeans in a minimal makeup look.

Aradhana, originally known as Radhana Ram, made her debut in the Kannada film industry starring in challenging star Darshan’s movie Kaatera. The film, set against an agrarian backdrop and inspired by a significant event from the 1970s, not only met these expectations upon its release but also enjoyed remarkable commercial success.

Two songs from the movie, Pasandaagavne and Yaava Janumada Gelathi, released before the grand premiere, have garnered significant attention from internet users and social media influencers, prompting them to create reels featuring these songs. Kaatera has set a record with over 100,000 reels made for both songs. The film features music composed by V. Harikrishna.

In her recent post, Aradhana sported a purple top and jeans in a minimal makeup look. She left her hair open, which gave her a breezy and carefree look.

She posted the pics with the caption “Up close and personal”.

Fans were quick to give their thumbs-up to the diva’s fresh pictures. A fan said, “Just looking like wowww,” while another said she looked “beautiful”.

The 22-year-old’s father, Ram, was also involved in the Kannada cinema industry as a production owner. Unfortunately, he passed away due to health issues. Currently, Aradhana, her brother, and her mother reside together in their home. Aradhana has completed her PUC and BBA. After finishing her PUC, she went to Mumbai where she pursued acting and dance classes for two years.

Aradhana’s parents, Malashree and Rama, are both involved in the Kannada film industry, which inspired Aradhana to pursue a career in the same field. Malashree mentioned that after completing acting classes in Mumbai, Aradhana approached Rock Line Productions for assistance in entering the Kannada film industry. Darshan starrer Kaatera marks Aradhana’s first venture into acting. In the film, Aradhana’s character is named Prabhavathi.

Entertainment Bureau

Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment — breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interRead More



Source link

