Kajol Brutally Trolled For Fake Instagram Exit, Salman Khan Rejects Dabangg 4 Script?

Earlier today, actress Kajol announced that she is quitting social media. She took to her official Instagram handle and announced her decision. She shared the post with the caption, “Taking a break from social media.” Now the actress has quietly made a comeback on social media too. In a collaborative post between an OTT platform and her account, the teaser of her show, The Good Wife.

After delivering 3 hit movies in the Dabangg franchise, Salman Khan will soon be seen in the fourth part of the film. However, looks like the much-awaited Dabangg 4 may take longer to be created and produced. Buzz is that Salman has rejected the script and that the film’s director Tigmanshu Dhulia may have to completely rewrite the same.

Jackie Shroff’s wife Ayesha Shroff has filed a case of cheating at the Santacruz police station. The police report says that she was deceived of approximately Rs 58 lakh. The accused, Alan Fernandes, is facing charges under sections 420, 408, 465, 467, and 468 of the Indian Penal Code. The Mumbai police have initiated an investigation into the matter, and more information is expected to follow.

After a dreamy engagement ceremony, Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha will be tying the sacred knot soon. Their wedding festivities have been flagged off in full swing. And after almost a month of scouting wedding locations, buzz is that the duo will be getting married at a luxurious property in Udaipur. According to a report as per ETimes, Parineeti and Raghav have shown interest for the Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur.

Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s Pathaan is the highest grossing film worldwide in the history of Hindi cinema with over Rs 1,050 crore gross at the global box office. The film is now set to create ripples as it gets the widest release for an Indian film in dubbed version across Russia and CIS including Belarus, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijaan, Tajikistan, Armenia, Georgia, Moldova and Kyrgyzstan.

