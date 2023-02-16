Kajol Leaves Fans Awestruck As She Aces The Art of ‘Multitasking’; Knits Yarn During Makeup Session; Watch

Kajol has shared her “multi-tasking at its finest” moment on Instagram. And, we must say it is absolutely inspiring. Recently, the actress uploaded a short snippet where she can be seen getting her makeup done while her hands are busy weaving. In the video, the Salaam Venky actress quite effortlessly puts the needles to task by knitting. Netizens were left quite impressed and called it her ‘talent’.

Kajol is dressed in a maroon outfit and is getting her hair and makeup done. A woman pulls her tresses into a neat ponytail, and the other focuses on prepping her eye. Instead of sitting idly, the actress busied herself with knitting. The caption read, “Hair, makeup, laughter and a hobby. Multitasking at its finest!”

Soon after the video was posted, fans and admirers showered their love and affection for Kajol. Ace designer Manish Malhotra saw the video and wrote, “Only and only you can do this.” One fan joked and wrote, “And she knits away.” An impressed fan wondered, “Oh my God! How do you do this Di?” A fan dropped a heart and hand-raise emoji and commented, “Talent”. One more fan expressed love for the actress. The comment read, “ You are blessed with this talent ma’am. Love you a lot!” Another fan asked her, “Aap kya bun rahi ho (What are you knitting)?”

Check out the video here-

This is not the first time that Kajol has expressed her love for knitting. Previously, the actress had posted an adorable photo with her son Yug Devgan. The caption read, “Made the boy and the sweater”.

Check out the post here-

Kajol was last seen in Revathi’s Salaam Venky. She essayed the character of a single mother, Sujata. It explores the mother-son relationship and shows that unconditional love means not holding back, and instead letting go. The movie is based on a true story of a young chess player, who is diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy (DMD) and his legal battle for the right to die with dignity. The movie also stars Vishal Jethwa and Priyamani in key roles.

The Dilwale actress has Suparn Varma’s Hindi remake series The Good Wife along with Kubbra Sait, Sheeba Chaddha, and Alyy Khan. She also has Kayoze Irani’s Sarzameen, which will mark the debut of Saif Ali Khan’s son Ibrahim Ali Khan. The movie will also star Prithviraj Sukumaran.

Read all the Latest Movies News here