Kajol Says Marriage Should Come With An Expiry Date; Prabhas’ The Raja Saab Director Drops New Poster | Bollywood News

Kajol jokes that marriage should come with an expiry date on her talk show with Twinkle Khanna. At the same time, Prabhas completes 23 years in cinema; The Raja Saab poster out.

Actors Vicky Kaushal and Kriti Sanon were the latest guests on Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, the witty talk show hosted by Kajol and Twinkle Khanna. The episode took a hilarious and surprisingly candid turn when Kajol shared her rather unconventional opinion about marriage — that it should come with an expiry date and an option for renewal.

Prabhas has come a long way in his career and has made a special place in the hearts of his fans. In this long journey, he has impressed the audience with his strong screen presence, including one of the biggest hits, Baahubali. Well, recently, the actor completed 23 years in the film industry, and to mark the milestone, director Maruthi unveiled a brand-new poster from their upcoming film, The Raja Saab. The special reveal has taken the internet by storm, with fans flooding social media with congratulatory messages.

Priyanka Chopra has finally unveiled her much-awaited first look from SS Rajamouli’s next cinematic spectacle, Globetrotter. Taking to Instagram on Wednesday night, the global star introduced her character, Mandakini, leaving fans awestruck with the film’s grand scale and her fiery avatar.

Bigg Boss 19 is now heading for its finale next month, and it is said that after the double eviction of Abhishek Bajaj and Neelam Giri, Mridul Tiwari has also been evicted in a mid-week twist. Now, Mridul’s team has reacted to these reports of his mid-week eviction, and it appears that they have left it to Tiwari’s fans to decide what will happen if Mridul gets evicted from the show.

Pop star Taylor Swift, fresh off her engagement to NFL star Travis Kelce, is reportedly seeking the assistance of longtime friend Selena Gomez as she dives into wedding preparations. Sources claimed that Taylor has asked recently-married Selena for advice on important choices, including guest lists, décor, menus, and flowers.

