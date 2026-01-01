Kajol Welcomes New Year With Ajay Devgn And Friends, Calls Life ‘Precious And Unpredictable’ | Bollywood News

Last Updated: January 01, 2026, 12:40 IST

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared three photos giving glimpse of her celebration with Ajay Devgn and other close friends

Kajol Welcomes New Year With Ajay Devgn And Friends, Calls Life ‘Precious And Unpredictable’

Kajol and Ajay Devgn celebrated New Year with friends and family. The actress also shared happy photos from the intimate celebration, offering fans a glimpse into her New Year moments. Along with the pictures, Kajol penned a heartfelt message for fans.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol shared three photos giving a glimpse of her celebration with Ajay Devgn and other close friends. She also penned a note for fans, calling life precious. “Happy new year to one and all.. as we have seen in this past year life is precious and unpredictable.. so live it like it means something.” Fans also reacted and wished the same.

Take a look here:

Kajol Shares BTS Video With Her From The Sets

Recently, the actress took to her Instagram, and shared a BTS video from one of the brand shoots. In the video, the actress can be seen having a great time with her mother, Tanuja. She wrote in the caption, “2025 is nearly over and this I have to say was the highlight of my year. Me and my mom on a set together realising how the madness is doubled nothing is too much”.

Kajol’s quirky nature has always set her apart in Bollywood. Unfiltered, spontaneous, and refreshingly honest, she has never tried to fit into the industry’s polished mould. Whether it’s her candid interviews, playful banter on reality shows, or hilarious social media posts, Kajol’s humour feels effortless and real. She laughs loudly, speaks her mind, and embraces her imperfections with confidence.

Ajay Devgn & Cast To Shoot Drishyam 3 In Goa Starting January 8; Jaideep Ahlawat To Join The Schedule

Drishyam 3 is one of the most anticipated films of 2026, and with recent updates surrounding the project, it has become the talk of the town. Now, as the movie’s casting continues to make headlines, the shoot for the project is also going on in full swing. With the Mumbai schedule coming to an end, the team will now move to Goa to shoot a crucial leg, with new cast member Jaideep Ahlawat joining the team. Filming in Goa is set to commence from January 8, with the schedule expected to continue till the end of February. For this extensive schedule, it has been said that the entire cast of the film, including Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor, will be joining on set.

About Drishyam 3 casting changes

Akshaye Khanna, who is enjoying the success of Dhurandhar, has recently exited his much-anticipated film Drishyam 3. The news of Akshaye Khanna’s exit made headlines after the makers confirmed October 2, 2026, as the release date for the film. While Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, and Rajat Kapoor were listed as part of the principal cast, Akshaye Khanna’s name was conspicuously absent. Later, producer Kumar Mangat Pathak confirmed the exit to Bollywood Hungama.

First Published: January 01, 2026, 12:40 IST

News movies bollywood Kajol Welcomes New Year With Ajay Devgn And Friends, Calls Life ‘Precious And Unpredictable’